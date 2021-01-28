Arizona State University names new film school after legendary actor S – BOTWC





Greatness will come out of this school! Arizona State University (ASU) named its new film school in honor of legendary actor Sidney Poitier, Huffpost reports. The 93-year-old actor is a trailblazer in the truest sense of the word. He started from humble beginnings in Miami and the Bahamas as the son of a tomato grower, before pursuing an acting career and rising through the ranks to become one of Hollywood’s most influential stars. In 1963, Poitier shot the movie Lilies of the Field, Arizona, ultimately winning an Oscar for her role and making history as the first black person to win an Oscar for the leading role. Now Arizona State University is paying homage to the veteran actor, announcing Sidney Poitier’s new American Film School as a tribute to his work. Michael M. Crow, ASU president, spoke about the decision to name the school after Poitier, saying: You are looking for an icon, a person who embodies everything you stand for. With Sidney Poitier, it is his creative energy, his dynamism, his dynamism, his ambition, the types of projects he has worked on, the ways in which he has moved his life forward. The university has invested millions of dollars in the new school, expanding the program to its own school, offering the latest technology, and working to create the largest, most accessible and diverse film school. [which] will measure success not by exclusivity but by inclusiveness. The new film school will offer flexible learning options and plans to teach a more comprehensive film program. Poitiers daughter Beverly Poitier-Henderson said her father was honored. Her sister, Anika Poitier, who is also a filmmaker, also spoke about film school, saying: if it bears my father’s name, it must be inclusive, because that is the foundation of who he is and what he is. what it represents. . And it’s important not only to have inclusion, but to have diversity, and to empower people to tell their stories. I think it’s imperative to cast a wide net and allow anyone who’s called to tell their story to learn how to do it. The school’s location will move to a facility in downtown Mesa, Arizona, in the fall of 2022, and will also expand to the university’s new center in Los Angeles. Sydney Poitier Heartsong, Poitier’s youngest daughter, said the most important things to her father were education and the arts, noting that it was the only thing he made sure to pass on to his children and hoped to pass to all colored children. We have come to recognize that from a socio-economic perspective, many schools disproportionately exclude people of color – and people who cannot afford to attend. It’s the antithesis of what my father would like to be a part of. [One of my fathers biggest complaints when he won his Oscar was that] he was the only one up there, and he wanted others to be up there with him, Poitier Heartsong said. ASU’s film program currently hosts around 700 students per year, but they hope to double those numbers over the next three to five years, seeking to enroll thousands more students by expanding their physical and online resources. Sidney Poitier’s new American film school was recently unveiled at a ceremony earlier this week. Thank you for your lifelong service Mr. Poitier. Thanks to you, we can! Photo courtesy of Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press







