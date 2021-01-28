Everything you need to know about Kelly Mi Li’s criminal ex-husband





Here’s everything you need to know about Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li’s criminal ex-husband and the cybersecurity scam that landed him in jail.

Fans ofEmpire blingI’m not sure about Kelly Mi Li’s ex-husband. However, various sources of information have investigated the man, as well as the scam that took him to jail. Kelly divorced and has since moved on, seeking love and a partner who can truly respect her. Kelly is the show’s self-proclaimed entrepreneur, who is doing quite well on her own. She and her boyfriend Andrew Gray had a rough start in the first episode, where he yells at her after leaving the hotel without telling her. Kelly explains her motivations according to which she wanted to let him sleep because he was jet-lagged. Despite her drama with Andrew, Kelly wants to prove that she is more than a divorced businesswoman. Kelly takes a pragmatic approach, calling Andrew for his bad temper and the way he refuses to take responsibility for it. It’s admirable how she went from someone who didn’t know the darker sides of her first husband to someone willing to speak out about her partner’s bad behavior. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Bling Empire: What Jessey Lee Does For A Life & His Net Worth Kelly gave a brief explanation about her ex-husband in the pilot episode ofEmpire bling. She explained that she married a wealthy Chinese man, but was unwilling to disclose his name. He got into trouble with the law for participating in a cybersecurity scam, and the government, as a result, took their wealth. Kelly was not involved in the cheating, but still got punished because she was married to the guy.The tab believes Kelly’s criminal ex-husband is Lin Miao, a Los Angeles businessman who sold his first business for $ 60 million. His scam, along with several other partners, fraudulently billed cell phone users for text messages they did not know they had received. This was before unlimited texting plans became mainstream. It sounds small, but the little SMS charges added up. Miao served his two-year sentence, and his other partners received up to thirty months in prison. Looks like Kelly hasn’t been charged in this case. She said the government froze their marital assets and took $ 168 million from them. Miao pleaded guilty and received a two-year supervised release sentence. This means he can’t go back to his old tech or business job, and can’t use Kelly to get fifteen minutes of fame on the show. Cinemaholic theorizes that he may have returned to Manhattan, rather than going to Los Angeles, where the series is filmed. It’s certainly plausible that he has a mandate to stay away from his ex. Kelly seems a little jaded about the seriousness of a cyber scandal, perhaps because she ignores the consequences. While losing all of your income all at once and finding out that you didn’t know your husband is a bitter pill to swallow, she doesn’t seem to care about moral hazard to others. The estimated fraudulent profits were $ 150 million. At the same time, Kelly recognizes that any relationship going forward will require trust. Future partners need to show him who they really are and if they are willing to work on their flaws. Next: Bling Empire: How Kane Lim Made $ 20 Million From His Own Money Source: The tab 90 Day Fiancé: Why Lisa and Usman’s ‘baby girl’ relationship was never going to work









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos