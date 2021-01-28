Adrian District Library Hosts Winter Reading Challenge – Entertainment – The Daily Telegram – Adrian, MI





ADRIAN – To help liven things up during the cold winter months and to chase away the winter blues, the Adrian District Library launched its first “10 to Try” winter reading challenge on Monday. The challenge started on Monday and continues until March 6. The “10 to Try” challenge features 10 different kinds of reading books that participants are encouraged to read from now through March 6. Completing five of the 10 genres allows each participant to enter a prize draw. All participants who achieve this goal will also win a small prize which can be picked up at the library. Participants who read books in the 10 different reading genres will receive a bonus entry into the drawing. Readers of all ages are invited to register for the Reading Challenge and Read, in order, to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw. “The ’10 to try’ challenge is an exciting way to encourage readers to try something they might not otherwise have read on their own,” said Jennifer Noble, Adult and Youth Services Librarian at Adrian District Library, in a press release. Recording and logging of all reads and activities will be done through the online reading tracker, “Beanstack”. The registration and creation of an account on Beanstack can be competed by visiting www.adrian.beanstack.org. Participants who may have created a Beanstack account during the Library’s Summer 2020 Reading Challenge will be able to use the same account for this challenge. For a more convenient system, download the Beanstack app in compatible formats from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Participants who have unreliable internet access at home, or those who prefer to record stories and books read on paper, can pick up a hard copy of the diary at the main office of the Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St., downtown Adrian, or they can use the library’s curbside pickup request. A library account is not required to register for the event. For more information, call the Adrian District Library at 517-265-2265 or email [email protected]

