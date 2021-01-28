Mangalamkunnu Karnan – Mollywood and Bollywood star among elephants

Elephant Mangalamkunnu Karnan is a movie star who has acted not only in Mollywood films but also in Bollywood.

In addition to appearing in Mohanlal’s film ‘Narasimham’ and starring Jayaram ‘Katha Nayagan’, Mangalamkunnu Karnan has also been seen in the Bollywood superhit film ‘Dil Se’ directed by Mani Ratnam.

Mangalamkunnu Karnan is seen in the popular song “Jiya jale” with Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The song also featured many elephants, including Chirakkal Kalidasan. Mangalamkunnu Karnan has also featured in numerous advertisements.

Mangalamkunnu Karnan is known for his stature on the festival grounds. It adorns the “Thidambu” – a replica of the idol, during festivals. Even when there had been other larger elephants at festivals, Mangalamkunnu Karnan stood out for his ability to hold his head up high.

Another trait of Mangalamkunnu Karnan is its overall length. When the elephants are lined up for festivals, Karnan will be the longest because his rear and tail will be further back. Karnan was not a heavy elephant compared to the others but was well built.

Despite being a Bihari by birth, Mangalamkunnu Karnan showed all the traits of a local elephant. He came to Kerala from Varanasi in 1991 and was 302 centimeters tall. Initially, he was known as Manisserry Karnan when he belonged to the elephant lover Manisserry Haridas. He became Mangalamkunnu Karnan after joining the Mangalamkunnu family.

Mangalamkunnu Karnan won the “Thalappokkam” competition at Chakkumasserry Sreekumara Ganessa temple for 9 consecutive years. He also won the Ithithanam Elephant Festival.