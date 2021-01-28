Entertainment
Community supports Hollywood agent who suffered stroke – NBC 6 South Florida
A Hollywood cop who has served his community for over two decades recently suffered a serious stroke, and now people are stepping out of the woodwork to lend a hand.
Bryan Roussell is a military veteran who served as a Hollywood officer for nearly 28 years until The Unexpected Happened last week.
“My father had a stroke on Saturday. He was found in his apartment,” his daughter Sarah Benz said.
Roussell’s two daughters and his son have come from out of town to be with him as he is currently in intensive care at Memorial Regional Hospital.
“He doesn’t have much of a feel on his right side,” his daughter Marisa Moran said.
Roussell’s children were unable to visit him in hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they were able to FaceTime with him and they are happy to see him alert and making progress.
“I just feel like every day that we talk to him on video, there are more and more glimpses of hope,” Moran said.
It has been difficult for Roussell’s family, but they are not alone. His colleagues from the Hollywood Police Department and many members of the community came out in force. Those who knew him rallied around the officer creating a GoFundMe page to help his family with the medical bills and additional care he will need upon discharge from hospital.
His family said they were speechless from the outpouring of support and believed it was a testament to their father’s identity.
My dad all my life has always given everything he has to his family, to his community, so it’s amazing and overwhelming to see this coming back and to see the community showing this generosity and support as well, ”said Benz. It’s amazing to see his character reflected in the community he serves. “
We had the financial help and it was mind-blowing, but just like the emotional impact it had was so good for the healing. It was really amazing, Moran said.
Roussell’s children said their father was their cornerstone and therefore faced his sudden decline in health. They were told it could take six months to a year for recovery, but they are still hopeful for the future.
This is the person you go to for anything. And so to think that he might not be like that again is really hard, but our family really believe that God is at the center of this storm and my God, I have seen so many blessings and so many righteous and clear examples. from his presence I know everything will be fine, ”said Moran.
