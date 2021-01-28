Actor, former gangster at the center of farmers’ anger

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana were the main targets of anger among farmers on Wednesday as many protesters accused the duo of instigating violence at the tractor rally at the the Republic and encouraged their supporters to cross the barricades. , face the police and storm the Red Fort.

The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening and pushing the farmers to walk on the outer ring road rather than the route decided with police. HT takes a look at the two people in the center of the storm:

Deep Sidhu, 36

About six months ago, he started commenting on the political and social issues of the Sikhs and the Punjab on Facebook, and occasionally criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the central government. (Facebook)

A lawyer by training and an amateur basketball player, Sidhu first graduated from Punjabi University, Patiala, and then obtained a law degree. After winning the Kingfisher Model Hunt award, he decided to work in films and began his career with Ramta Jogi in 2015, produced by actor Dharmendra. He rose to fame with the 2018 Punjabi film Jora Das Numbria, in which he starred as a young gangster.

He first made the news in the 2019 general election campaigning for Bollywood actor Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur constituency on a ticket to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Deol won the election but then distanced himself from Sidhu.

About six months ago, he started commenting on the political and social issues of the Sikhs and the Punjab on Facebook, and occasionally criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the central government. He, along with Punjabi singers, joined the agitation of farmers at the Shambu barrier on the border with Haryana on September 25.

However, singers and other activists disassociated themselves from him after he launched a separate team, saying his decision was a plot to torpedo the backwash. Sikh scholar Ajaypal Singh Brar, who was his associate during the Shambu movement, said they had moved away from him. The way he was acting in the commotion, we couldn’t go with him, so we parted ways with him, he added.

Two weeks ago, he was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a sedition case against the banned US-based pro-Khalistan formation, Sikhs For Justice. He was among several people attending the two-month farmers protests to receive the NIA’s advice.

On Tuesday, he posted a video to Facebook around 2 p.m. in which Sidhu could be seen with his supporters at Fort Rouge. Many of them were holding the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, and a young man could be seen climbing up a pole in the background, the Kesari flag in his hand. Sidhu posted another video on Facebook at 5:40 p.m., in which he admitted to hoisting the Nishan Sahib but said he had done nothing wrong.

When a struggle like this begins, where the real concerns and rights of peoples are ignored, it makes them angry and things ignite. In such a case, you can’t blame a person for that display of anger, he said in the post.

Lakha Sidhana, 42 years old

Sidhana made headlines in Punjab when he met with prison minister Sukhjinder Randhawa to offer him suggestions on how to improve the functioning of prisons.

Gangster turned politician and activist, Lakhbir Singh or Lakha Sidhana, has been mired in controversy for years. A kabaddi player when he was young, Sidhana is from Rampura-Phull in the Bathinda district and first made the news as an associate of a prominent local politician. He has been to prison several times and is currently facing at least 10 criminal cases, including land grabbing and murder.

He entered politics in the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, running under the symbol of the now defunct Punjab People’s Party, formed by the current Minister of Finance, Manpreet Singh Badal, after leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was recently accused by SAD chief Parmbans Bunty Romana of helping to assassinate a villager.

In 2019, Sidhana made headlines in Punjab when he met with prison minister Sukhjinder Randhawa to give him suggestions on how to improve the functioning of prisons. The development has embarrassed the government of Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhana has been camping at the Singhu border since November 26 and has claimed in the past that he has given up on crime and joined social activism. But he was never a favorite of the farm chiefs and was rarely allowed to speak from the platform at the Singhu border.

Sidhana distanced himself from the violence on Republic Day and said he only walked to the outer ring road in Delhi. I am saddened by the incidents that took place on Tuesday, but I am not involved in them. There is no video, photo or other evidence to show that I instigated people. We had marched to the outer ring road under the leadership of our peasant leaders in a peaceful manner. We never had a program to go to the Red Fort, said Sidhana.

(with contributions from the agency)