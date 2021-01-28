The story behind Eddie Van Halen’s mural at the Hollywood Guitar Center

On Tuesday, which would have been Eddie Van Halen’s 66th birthday, a giant mural of the guitar hero titled “Long Live the King” was unveiled outside the Guitar Center flagship store on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Rendered by Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas, the mural depicts Eddie, with the Van Halen logo and his signature “Frankenstrat” ​​guitar in tow, 17 feet high and 105 feet long, covering the entire exterior wall of the store at its rear entrance. Actor-director Bradley Cooper, TV host George Lopez and Jesse Hughes (of the Eagles of Death Metal) were just a few who safely stopped to watch the curtain rise to unveil the painting mural completed.

“There’s a sentimentality when we think of having his mural on our wall because for a lot of us he was a local guy. He was a lover, a smile, a father, ”explains Jean-Claude Escudie, Category Director of the Guitar Center Platinum. “When it came to his music, it seemed like he was from another planet, but as a human he was extremely understandable. When we see this mural, I think it warms our hearts.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the talented unfathomable @TheRobertVargas, and @guitarcenter for painting this amazing mural of my father at Guitar Center Hollywood. What an incredible honor to see Pop immortalized in such a beautiful way. pic.twitter.com/BdfwevCnJC – Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) January 27, 2021

The mural isn’t the Guitar Center’s only nod to Eddie, who died in October after a long battle with cancer. His handprints are the centerpiece and main attraction of Guitar Center’s iconic RockWalk outside the store, along with many of his treasured instruments and other memorabilia on display behind glass.

“It’s Hollywood – Sunset Strip, where the band made a name for themselves. I wanted to be able to celebrate that, ”says Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas, who completed the piece in less than two weeks. “They were famous all over the world, but it’s home. If there was to be an Eddie Van Halen mural going up here, I definitely had to be the one to do it. I wanted to make it bigger and bigger than life, just like Eddie was. Vargas walked into Guitar Center, made a pitch that was probably very similar to the one above, and here it is.

One of the most remarkable things about Van Halen’s career is that after releasing just one album, the band’s debut in 1978, he was already considered one of the best players in the game, and he quickly joined. the pantheon of the greatest of all time. He literally changed the game of rock guitarists. “There was a point in history when people got tired of glamorous, indulgent hard rock bands where you had those endless 20 minute guitar solos,” Escudie says. “There was a quick pivot to punk rock and minimalism in music. The music Van Halen was making had that sort of punk rock ethic without the minimalism. They had very punchy, fast and powerful punk type songs, but with this extraordinary musicality. He reinvigorated the guitar as the main instrument.

According to Vargas, the design came together in the blink of an eye. “When you watch him and watch him play, when he lifts the guitar up like that, it’s such an iconic pose for him. It means he’s in the area. He just flies. He also added subtle details, like the necklace Eddie wore during the 1980/1981 era and the logo behind it which would often be shown around the same time period.

Vargas, who put together the Van Halen catalog while he was working, has a personal connection to the group. “Van Halen is my favorite rock band, my first gig, my first record,” he explains, “so for me it wasn’t a rental artist situation. He was really just a music fan and someone who understands the nuances of it all. It was important for me to also open the process for fans to come in and be a part of it.

Vargas would go live on Instagram for people all over the world to watch him work, and of course, some locals would stop to sing while he painted. Vargas recalled meeting Van Halen and talking about their common approach to the creative process, which is ongoing. “It was pretty cool to have this creative dialogue,” he says.

This “in the moment” approach has Vargas paint all of his murals outside the realm of the average wall artist. “Typically, an artist who paints at this scale would have a team of people working with them, and would use grids and spotlights in a sort of paint-by-numbers situation,” explains the muralist. “My process has always been a completely freehand process – no grids, no projections, no stencils. All brush strokes, so none of it is sprayed.

Vargas was determined to celebrate Eddie’s legacy and honor him as “someone who was more than just a guitarist, but an innovator and an inspiration.”