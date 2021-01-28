



Home Events Sebastian Daily’s Top 5 Weekend Entertainment Picks for January 29-31, 2021 It will be a beautiful weekend in Sébastien with many great venues to watch bands live. If you are going at night take a light jacket or sweater as you would expect in the 50s. Sebastian Daily’s Top 5 Picks: Brody Buster’s (One Man Band) at Mash Monkeys Brewing Company

21 to burn at Capt Hirams Sandbar

Greg Vadimsky at Tiki Bar & Grill

Vallery Valentine and the All-Stars at Crab Stop of Sebastian

Sean Chambers at Earl’s Hideaway Friday January 29: 10:00 a.m. Take & Make: Knitting for All Ages at the North Indian River County Library

3:00 p.m. IRIS to Capt Hirams Sandbar

6:00 p.m. Chris Fenn at Tiki Bar & Grill

6:00 p.m. Brody Buster’s (One Man Band) at Mash Monkeys Brewing Company

6:30 p.m. Joey Tenuto Band at Pareidolia Brewing Company

6.30 p.m. Youth | Movie & Munchies at Calvary Chapel Sebastian (Cost is $ 2.50 per person, $ 10 maximum per family)

7:21 p.m. to burn at Capt Hirams Sandbar Saturday January 30: 9:00 am James Spence authentication at Sebastian Sports Cards and Collectibles shows

2:00 p.m. Joey Tenuto at Earl’s Hideaway

3:00 p.m. Paul Fornier to Capt Hirams Sandbar

4:00 p.m. Frankie Lessard at The Old Fish House, in Grant

5:00 p.m. Oscar Live in Las Palmas

6:00 p.m. Vallery Valentine and the All-Stars at Crab Stop of Sebastian

6:00 p.m. Greg Vadimsky at Tiki Bar & Grill

7:00 p.m. Kings County to Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Sunset at Earl’s Hideaway Sunday January 31: 8:00 a.m. American Legion Auxiliary Breakfast ($) at 807 Louisiana Ave

2:00 p.m. Sean Chambers at Earl’s Hideaway

2:00 p.m. Vern Daysel at Tiki Bar & Grill

4:00 p.m. Monique McCall at The Old Fish House in Grant

5:00 p.m. Oscar Live in Las Palmas

Have a good week-end!

