Master Chennai Box Office Collection
Master is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. However, the Thalapathy star Vijay continues to rock the box office with fantastic numbers even after 15 days of its release. According to trade sources, the director of Lokesh Kanagaraj has exceeded the threshold of Rs 10 crore in Chennai alone. Also Read – Master on Amazon Prime: OTT release of Thalpathy Vijay’s film upsets theater owners
Previously it was reported that out of Rs 200 crore plus the worldwide collection, Rs 100 crore plus came from Tamil Nadu alone. And now, as trade expert Kaushik LM tweeted, out of that Rs 100 crore, Rs 10.09 crore comes from Chennai alone. This is a big achievement considering that the film is still shooting in theaters with an occupancy rate of 50% and it has been 15 days since Master hit screens when the great Makar Sankranti was released this year. Also Read – Master: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Blockbuster Premieres on Amazon Prime Video, Check Date and Time
Kaushik added that this was the fifth film starring Vijay that raised Rs 10 crore in Chennai. His tweet read: “#Master crosses 10 CR milestone in Chennai city. Phenomenal achievement in these times of tight occupation! The 15-day gross city total is 10.09 CR # ThalapathyVijay’s 5th 10 CR + city bruter (4th successive). Superb! “(Sic) Also Read – Vijay Sethupathi congratulates Vijay on masters success, thanks him for giving equal space to Lokesh Kanagarajs Directorial
#Master passes the milestone of 10 gross CR in the city of Chennai👌🔥 Phenomenal achievement in these times of restricted occupation!
15-day city gross total is CR 10.09#ThalapathyVijay5th 10 CR + bigger city (4th in a row). Superb!
Kaushik L (@LKMovieManiac) January 27, 2021
Meanwhile, Mastery The release of OTT shocked theater owners who placed a special demand on manufacturers. As shared inside industry sources, theater owners asked producers to share 10% of the two-week film’s additional collections with them. The request was initially refused by the manufacturers. However, another meeting on the same subject is still in progress.
Outside of Thalapathy Vijay, Master Also features Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The film has ignited the Box Office around the world and it would be interesting to see how it plays out on the OTT platform! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Master!
