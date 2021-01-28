“The little things”, a big problem for the local actor | Entertainment

In the new thriller “The Little Things,” Denzel Washington, playing a Kern County Deputy Sheriff, says, “It’s the little things that get you caught.” While this is a warning to a serial killer on the loose, those words are wise advice for a local actor in a small role.
Bob Golub, a resident of the Pine Mountain Club, stars as a homeless man in Friday’s film, which stars Washington as a former Los Angeles investigator who is brought back to town for a manhunt of a killer targeting young women. The cast also includes Oscar winners Rami Malek as an LA detective and Jared Leto as a suspect in the murders.
Golub, who is from Shenango Valley in western Pennsylvania, credits his blue-collar roots and his return to helping him land his last role.
Split his time between his cabin at the Pine Mountain Club and Los Angeles, he was working in the roofing business when his agent called for an audition.
“I’m in LA, on a roof, tar all over me,” said Golub, 63. “My agent calls and says, ‘Hey, where are you? “”
When he told her he was in Los Angeles doing some roofing work, his agent asked if he could be at an audition in two hours. It’s a quick turnaround since the call for auditions is usually a day or two later (or even a week for movies).
“’I said to him,’ I’m dirty. ‘He said, “It’s (a call) for a tramp.”
“I went in and I had tar all over it, my clothes were dirty. The casting director said, Wow, you’re really gonna go.
He definitely watched the role: while waiting outside before the audition, a passing guy gave him a dollar, mistaking Golub for someone unlucky.
Luck was certainly on the actor’s side, first in the small role and then paid off for seven weeks while he awaited his call to the film. This time allowed her to grow her hair and style her hair to really look the part. Getting into the makeup chair, they just had to remove the glow from his face and put him on a costume.
In the movie, Golub’s character is ahead of Washington online at a convenience store.
“Denzel is behind me and I’m ordering a hot dog. The manager (John Lee Hancock) said, ‘Count the change slower.'”
“I’m that bum who orders a hot dog and counts my change very slowly. I can feel Denzel prick me on the back… They were making fun of him too.”
It was the penultimate move, Golub said it’s clear the producers were pushing Washington into a frustrated backlash that would manifest in the character.
“He stung me as an actor. It was one more take and we were done with the scene. … Then Denzel said, ‘Shit, I’m going to buy the hot dog.'”
Despite the tension on the scene, Golub said the Oscar-winning actor “was very nice, very kind” and their interaction was very professional, courteous.
Golub, who made his debut in the 1990 film “Goodfellas” (as a truck driver who leaves his platform unattended for Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta to fly), said he was eager to see his role in the film, which will be released in theaters and HBO Max.
With comedy shows in the works and a planned sequel to “Die Laughing No. 1,” the movie he wrote and starred, Golub is also enjoying his time in County Kern, where he notes that the essence is cheaper.
“I’m the toughest guy at Pine Mountain Club. My friends and I put the roof on this house. I dug holes for the door. I love the region, I love the people. It’s a good mix to get out of town. “
And the bad weather will not scare him.
“I grew up in western Pennsylvania so I love being snowy. To have snow and have a fireplace, a laboratory on my knees. I have two lab puppies; here they love it.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
