Hollywood Media Award winners include ‘Soul’ and ‘Minari’ sheet music





Songs or scores from “Soul”, “Minari”, “Tenet”, “News of the World”, “” Euphoria “and” The Queen’s Gambit “were among the winners Wednesday night at the 11th Annual (and Virtual Premiere) by Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The breakdown of categories by genre gives HMMAs the opportunity to cast a wide net in their rewards. Film-related trophies were awarded to James Newton Howard for “News of the World”, for an exceptional score in a feature film; Emile Mosseri for “Minari” in the category of independent films; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul” as Outstanding Music from the Animated Film; Ludwig Göransson’s work on “Tenet” for a sci-fi / fantasy score; The score “The Invisible Man” by Benjamin Wallfisch in the horror division; and Steven Price for the score of the Netflix documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”. (While it’s not yet clear how the Oscars will handle Batiste and Reznor / Ross’ various musical contributions to “Soul,” HMMAs have considered the elements of jazz and underline together.) The song’s awards included a trophy for “Io Si (Seen)” in the feature film category, awarded to Diane Warren, Niccolò Agliardi and singer of the song as well as co-writer Laura Pausini; “The Outpost” in the independent film division, shared by director / co-writer Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé and co-writer / performer Rita Wilson; “Just Sing” from “Trolls World Tour”, for Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson and Sarah Aarons; and John Legend and his co-writers Nasri Atweh, ​​Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells and John Stephens for “Never Break” from the documentary “Giving Voice”. Performers on the webcast included Kenny Loggins, the Lifetime Achievement winner, making his classic “I’m Alright”; Pausini and Wilson do their award-winning acts; Celeste does her theme for “Trial of the Chicago 7”; Kris Bowers and Andra Day Team Up on Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable”; and Starr Parodi performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. The complete list of winners: EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – FEATURE FILM

WORLD NEWS (Universal Pictures / Netflix) – James Newton Howard EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

MINARI (A24) – Émile Mosseri EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

SOUL (Walt Disney Studios) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – SCI-FI / FANTASY

TENET (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Ludwig Göransson EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – HORROR FILM

THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET (Netflix) – Steven Price EXCEPTIONAL SONG – APPLICATION FILM

“Io Si (Vu)” by THE LIFE AHEAD – Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi. Portrayed by Laura Pausini (Netflix) EXCEPTIONAL SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Everyone Cries” by THE OUTPOST – Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson. Portrayed by Rita Wilson (Screen Media Films) EXCEPTIONAL SONG – ANIMATED FILM

TROLLS WORLD TOUR “Just Sing” – Written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons (Universal Studios) EXCEPTIONAL SONG – DOCUMENTARY

“Never Break” by GIVING VOICE – Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, ​​Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Portrayed by John Legend. (Netflix) EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

BLIZZARD OF SOULS (Access – A / Pandastorm) – Lolita Ritmanis EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – TV / STREAMED FILM

EVIL EYE (Amazon Prime Video) – Ronit Kirchman EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM

BEE GEESE: HOW TO MEND A BROKEN HEART – Produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Films / HBO Max) EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – LIMITED SERIES / TV SHOW

QUEEN’S GAME (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – DOCUMENTARY TV SERIES

BELUSHI (Showtime) – Tree Adams EXCEPTIONAL MAIN TITLE THEME – TELEVISION / LIMITED SERIES

HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – Nathan Barr EXCEPTIONAL SONG – LIMITED SERIES / TV SHOW

“All For Us” by EUPHORIA – Written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Performed by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max) EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL SUPERVISION – FILM

Bonnie Greenberg – LIFE TO COME (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix) EXCEPTIONAL MUSIC SUPERVISION – TELEVISION

Angela Vicari – L’EDDY (Netflix) EXCEPTIONAL MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

Square-Enix Sound Division – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

MIME YOUR WAYS – Corey Wallace EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

IMAGINE SYMPHONY LIVE – Chris Thomas EXCEPTIONAL SCORE – VIDEO GAME

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – John Paesano EXCEPTIONAL SONG – VIDEO GAME

“The Baddest” by LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Bekuh BOOM; Voices of SOYEON from (G) I-DLE, MIYEON from (G) I-DLE, Bea Miller and Wolftyla EXCEPTIONAL SONG / SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

COMMISSIONING: MOBILE – Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel and other artists EXCEPTIONAL SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

YOUNG PROMISING WOMAN (Capitol Records) VIDEO MUSIC (INDEPENDENT)

National parks – Wildflower LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (Netflix) SONG / SCORE – TRAILER

DUNE Trailer – Music Supervisor / Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Musical score by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters. SONG / SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISING

“Enigma (Give me some Mmh)” Kinder Bueno – TV commercial:

Song written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced and composed by Jake Warren. Performed by Alice Ella. MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

DOFAAT BEIRUT – Amir Hedayah (Lebanon) ORIGINAL SONG – SHORT FILM

"Brave" by THE GREAT ARTIST – Written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Voice of Pia Toscano SPECIAL QUOTE THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIFE – Special Streaming for the benefit of MusiCares







