The Cinematic Sampler – Boulder Weekly





When it comes to cinema, 2021 opened not with a bang but with cautious optimism. For starters, the cinema is back with AMC, Cinemark and the Mayan Theater in Denver in the lead. So, if you fancy having this experience on the big screen and are ready to go through regular COVID procedures, then do it. You can even start with Supernova, the new end-of-marriage story with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as husbands dreading the dark tunnel of dementia. The Story: Tucker (Tucci) is an accomplished novelist, and as his ability to remember words goes, so does his identity. Writer / director Harry Macqueen beautifully illustrates this descent when Sam (Firth) discovers a notebook containing Tuckers’ upcoming novel. As Sam flips through the pages, crisp, legible handwriting with sharp corrections and edits transforms into sloppy handwriting, distorted prose, and flat scribbles; then scratches, torn pages and blanks. It is the loss of the mind written in the pages of a journal. All Supernova reflects this moment: detached, calm and sad. But Tucci and Firth are excellent, and the film earns its premise. Sounds too dismal to venture out into the world? No problem, Supernova will be available via Premium Video on Demand starting February 16. And on-demand and virtual screenings will continue to be the norm for some time. Locally speaking, the Flatirons Food Film Festival (FFFF) is holding its eighth annual festival virtually from January 28 to February 5. . Among the bakers, a dozen films showing FFFF are First cow. If you haven’t seen this stunning period piece yet, Denver critic Walter Chaw will present the festival screening, and it’s worth the price of admission here. Fancy some dessert? Famous chocolate enthusiast John Lehndorff will lead a discussion on chocolate tasting before the screening of Raising the bar: a story of artisanal chocolate. Discover the full range of titles, as well as the full gastronomic section of the festival. FFFF isn’t the only festival taking place this weekend: The Sundance Film Festival will be screened virtually until February 3 with hundreds of feature films and short films to take from the comfort of your sofa. Among the shorts is Ghost dogs, the latest from Denver-based host Joe Cappa. The origin of the shorts started in Boulder, with a depressed Cappa or something coming from Denver to walk his dog around CU-Boulder. The Grateful Dead was playing Folsom Field that night, and Cappa met a friend JW Hallford, who was attending the show, after the concert. Cappa gave him the idea of ​​a dog haunted by canine specters. Hallford liked what he heard and set up the funding. Cappa gave himself four months to complete the project, but left that deadline in the dust. Then the 2020 pandemic struck and Cappa found an opportunity to eliminate outside distractions and focus only on animation, he says. Inspired by MTV Liquid TV, Ghost dogs has a pleasant but unsettling quality: think of David Lynch with touches of Stanley Kubrick. Cappa describes the short as something akin to watching a midnight movie, a series of hallucinatory images that you never really know if you’ve seen or dreamed while falling asleep. All photos are copyrighted and may only be used by press for information or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute pro A picture of Ghost dogs by Joe Cappa, an official selection from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Program. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. All photos are copyrighted and may only be used by press for informational purposes or for editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by credit to the photographer and / or “courtesy of Sundance Institute”. The unauthorized use, modification, reproduction or sale of logos and / or photos is strictly prohibited. It’s a little retro, Cappa says, but with all of my designs I have that kind of creepy, humorous sensibility. This makes Ghost dogs feel both original and familiar. The short film will play Sundances Animation Spotlight through February 3. ON THE BILL: Films are returning to some local theaters, but check out flatironfoodfilmfestival.com and festival.sundance.org for a week of virtual screenings.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos