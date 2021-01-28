Marie Kondo is pregnant | Entertainment





Marie Kondo is pregnant. The ‘Tidying Up’ star revealed that she and her husband Takumi Kawahara are expecting their third child together, a brother to daughters Satsuki and Miko. Marie shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram and captioned the image, “I’ve got news! Another bundle of joy on the way. (Heart Emoji)” Her TV producer husband – whom she married in 2012 – shared the ad on her Instagram Story and added: “Thank you very much !! The 36-year-old lifestyle guru has been inundated with messages of congratulations for her post. Drew Barrymore wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS !!!!! I wish you so much joy! And health and love !!!!!!!!! (sic)” Miranda Kerr posted: So happy for you and your family Congratulations. And Ayesha Curry just added, “Congratulations.” Marie previously admitted that she had let her “perfectionist” tendencies slip since she had children. She said, “I was a perfectionist, but it became difficult to maintain that standard after having my kids. So many things were beyond my control. “I hope my openness to the subject helps others calm down to impossible standards,” Kondo continued. “I gave up on perfectionism some time ago!” And the “ Life-Changing Magic of Storage ” writer admitted her kids wouldn’t do the housework on their own. However, she added: “But they will when I ask them! “We make it a daily practice and tidy up together at the end of the day.” Mary doesn’t worry if her children are “having temper tantrums” and does her best to find out why they are acting. She said, “It’s only natural for kids to have tantrums when they do it, they do it! “I take the time to listen. Once they have calmed down I ask them what is bothering them and then, to let them know that I understand, I say, ‘It made you sad’ or ‘C ‘is what you didn’t like.’ I try to honor their feelings. “

