Biden appoints Rear Admiral Susan Orsega as Acting Surgeon General





President Joe Biden has appointed Susan Orsega as Acting Surgeon General, according to a post on the US Department of Health and Human Services website. Orsega, who has served as director of the commissioned corps headquarters in the Office of the Surgeon General since March 2019, will be one of a handful of nurses appointed to take on the role of surgeon general. “Rear Admiral Orsega is a longtime champion of public health whose visionary leadership has strengthened equity and access to health care for our nation,” said the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners , Sophia L. Thomas in a press release. WHY IS IT IMPORTANT The Surgeon General, whom HHS calls “the nation’s physician,” provides members with public health information and oversees the more than 6,000 uniformed public health professionals of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. As a nurse practitioner and AANP scholarship holder, Orsega work at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health before being appointed USPHS Chief Nurse in 2016. She has extensive experience in public health emergencies and disaster care, having served on 15 US government national and international disaster missions. She was inducted into the American Academy of Nursing in 2016. Orsega will serve as Surgeon General pending Senate confirmation from Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. As indicated by Daily nurse, former nurse general surgeons included Sylvia Trent-Adams – appointed in 2017 by former President Donald Trump – and Richard Henry Carmona, appointed in 2002 by former President George W. Bush. THE BIGGEST TREND Biden spent his first week in office making a number of major health-related changes, including appointing several people to key HHS positions and releasing a data-driven plan to deal with the COVID crisis. 19. At the same time, he has curbed several of Trump’s last-minute regulatory attempts, landing a freeze on a number of rules the former president adopted after the 2020 election. ON DISC Orsega’s experience and training as a [nurse practitioner], combined with its unparalleled expertise in public health and disaster response, are exactly what our country needs to overcome the current health challenges of our country, ”said Thomas. “We are honored that an AANP Fellow serves in this capacity and we look forward to working with her as we fight COVID-19 and meet the health care needs of all Americans,” he said. she adds. Kat Jercich is Editor-in-Chief of Healthcare IT News.

