2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards: winners





Other winners of the evening included John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Ludwig Gransson, Emile Mosseri and Benjamin Wallfisch. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) recognize composers, songwriters and music supervisors for their musical work for film, television, and video games. Producer David Foster presented the honor of HMMA career to Kenny Loggins, who performed his 1980 hit Im Alright from Caddyshack during the virtual event. Colin Hay presented an outstanding musical documentary to another famous Australian actor, Bee Gees, for The Bee Gees: How to mend a broken heart. Rita Wilson won an Outstanding Song Independent Film for “Everybody Cries” by The outpost, which she co-wrote with Rod Lurie and Larry Group. Wilson performed the song on the soundtrack and also performed it at the virtual event from his studio. Among other live performances (well, practically live), Celeste performed Hear My Voice from The Chicago 7 trial, Kris Bowers and Andra Day performing the 1951 Nat King Coles classic Unforgettable on Coles Steinway at Capitol Records where the song was originally recorded; and Starr Parodi performing Over the Rainbow on his 1928 Steinway studios which was famously used in scoring sessions for the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. HMMA proudly celebrates its role as spokesperson for the Oscars. Notes from a press release: Past HMMA winners who won Oscars in music categories include scores for Joker, Black Panther, Water shape and Gravity and songs from A star is born and La La Land. Historically, a high percentage of nominees for HMMA scores and songs have subsequently been shortlisted or nominated for an Oscar. Here is a full list of winners: Feature film with exceptional score:

World news (Universal Pictures / Netflix) – James Newton Howard Independent film of the exceptional score:

Threatening (A24) – Émile Mosseri Animated film with exceptional score:

Soul (Walt Disney Studios) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste Outstanding Sci-Fi / Fantasy Score:

Principle (Warner Bros./HBO Max) – Ludwig Gransson Outstanding Score – Horror Movie:

The invisible Man (Universal Images) – Benjamin Wallfisch Documentary on the exceptional score:

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix) – Steven Price Outstanding Song Feature Film:

Io Si (seen) from Life to come – written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccol Agliardi. Portrayed by Laura Pausini (Netflix) Outstanding Song Independent Film:

“Everyone is crying” from The outpost – written by Rod Lurie, Larry Group, Rita Wilson. Portrayed by Rita Wilson (Screen Media Films) Outstanding Song Animation Film:

Just sing of Troll world tour – written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Gransson, Sarah Aarons (Universal Studios) Documentary on the exceptional song:

“Never break” from Give voice – written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, ​​Benjamin Hudson Mcildowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Portrayed by John Legend. (Netflix) Best Independent Film (Foreign Language):

Blizzard of Souls (Dvseu Putenis) (Access – A / Pandastorm) – Lolita Ritmanis Outstanding / Broadcast TV Movie:

Evil eye (Amazon Prime Video) – Ronit Kirchman Exceptional musical documentary / special program:

The Bee Gees: How to mend a broken heart – produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Films / HBO Max) Outstanding Score TV Show / Limited Series:

The queen’s gambit (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera Outstanding Rating – Documentary TV Series:

Belushi (Showtime) – Adams Tree Outstanding Main Title Themed TV Show / Limited Series:

Hollywood (Netflix) – Nathan Barr Outstanding Song Show / Limited Series:

“Everything for us” from Euphoria – written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Performed by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max Outstanding Music Supervision Film:

Bonnie Greenberg – Life to come (Netflix) Exceptional music supervision television:

Angela Vicari – The whirlwind (Netflix) Outstanding music supervision video game:

Square-Enix sound division – Final Fantasy VII remake Short film (animated) with an exceptional score:

Mime your manners – Corey Wallace Outstanding Rating – Short Film (Live Action):

Imagine Symphony Live – Chris Thomas Outstanding Score Video Game:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – John Paesano Outstanding Song Video Game:

“The Baddest” by League of Legends – written by Riot Music Team and Bekuh Boom; voiced by Soyeon from (G) I-DLE, Miyeon from (G) I-DLE, Bea Miller and Wolftyla Outstanding Song / Score Mobile Video Game:

Call Of Duty: Mobile – Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel and other artists Outstanding Soundtrack Album:

Promising young woman (Capitol Records) Video clip (independent):

“National parks” – Wildflower Live concert for visual media:

Shawn Mendes: Live in concert (Netflix) Song / Score Trailer:

DUNE Trailer – Music Supervisor / Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Musical score by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters. Commercial Song / Score Advertising:

Enigma (Give Me Some Mmh) Kinder Bueno – TV Commercial:

Song written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced and composed by Jake Warren. Performed by Alice Ella. Main title of the TV program (foreign language):

Dofaat Beirut – Amir Hedayah (Lebanon) Original song short film:

Brave of The great artist – written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Voice of Pia Toscano Special quote:

“The Soundtrack Of Our Lives” – Special Streaming Benefiting MusiCares Diane Warren discusses her process of writing, creating inspiring music and more | The magic hour of THR

