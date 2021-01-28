Entertainment
I went to look for pictures and had a bad surprise
DEAR ABBY: I would like to alert your readers to something that has happened to me so that it does not happen to them.
In her later years, my dear mother suffered from dementia. When it became clear that she couldn’t live on her own anymore, I went to live with her.
One day I went looking for photo albums from when my brothers and I were kids, family vacations, etc. After looking up and down without finding them, I asked mum what had happened to them. Turns out she threw them out because she couldn’t remember any of the people in the photos! To say I was devastated would be an understatement.
I couldn’t be mad at mom. It wasn’t his fault. But Abby, your readers should know that it can happen to them. My mom has been gone for 10 years and I still wish I had these photos.
MISSING MEMORIES IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MISSING: I’m glad you wrote. Your letter is a reminder that as family members begin to age, it is important to take the time to sit down with them and browse through family photos.
My own dear mother urged her readers to not only review these photos, but also write on the back the date they were taken and the names of those who make them up. It is a precious gift as the memories start to fade. It can spark wonderful conversations if people are willing to put in the effort.
DEAR ABBY: I am in a relationship of almost two years with a man that I love. In many ways this is the relationship I have always hoped for and being in my 30s I feel ready to settle down.
The problem? He doesn’t just fight.
I have made exorbitant efforts to remain calm and loving during arguments to prevent our relationship from deteriorating, but he seems unable to meet me halfway. His unfair fights come in the form of aggressive tones, obscene faces, staring at his phone while I speak and sometimes ignoring me completely.
These arguments usually revolve around minor issues that don’t justify a full-fledged fight at all (for example, the dishes aren’t done when he comes home from work because I’m working from home and putting him off for a while. hours not worked).
Our relationship is otherwise great, but if I commit to someone for life, I want them to be able to have calm and healthy conversations. He thinks I’m in control when I ask him not to use aggressive tones or make faces. What do I do?
COMBAT FAIR IN OREGON
DEAR FIGHT: I guess the man you’re in love with is about the same age as you. By the time someone turns 30, their personality is usually defined. This man behaves the way he does because it works for him. This allows him to control you.
If he appreciates your relationship, he should be prepared to discuss it as part of couple counseling so that these conversations are constructive rather than adversarial. If he is not, however, keep looking for a more suitable companion as this Mister is not wonderful.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
