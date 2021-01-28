To Clash Or Not To Clash: This Is The Question Bollywood Faces As Big-Price Movies Groom For Theaters | Hindi movie news

The world as we know it has changed. What seemed impossible barely a year ago has become the new normal and everyone is improvising to adapt to the change. However, for an industry already struggling with too many releases and too few weeks, an entire year without a release wreaks havoc. While theaters reopened on Diwali last year, only a few films were ready to test the waters. The rest, including big-ticket releases like Laxmmi Bomb, Chhalaang, Coolie No 1, went digital, ensuring a fixed return on their film instead of running the risk of heavy losses given an occupancy of 50. % in cinemas and no guarantees. turn out.

But with the release of Southern films like Master and Krack which have run into sold out theaters, Bollywood filmmakers are also set to take the plunge. Salman Khan, who has been requested by exhibitor associations for a theatrical release for Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai, has already announced that he will be back in theaters this Eid. However, if all goes according to plan, the film will come up against John Abrahams Satyameva Jayate 2, which the actor announced was an Eid release last year. Recently, Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt’s “ RRR ” announced a release date of October 13, which puts her against the sports biopic of Ajay, who has already booked the 15 October.

Now, 40 big budget films are waiting their turn at the box office. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 are planning a first quarter release of the year while films like Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad, Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan, Shahid Kapoors Jersey and Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chadha are slated to open between October and December. Considering the volume, a box office clash seems inevitable.



Given how the industry as a whole, and film distributors and exhibitors in particular, suffered heavy losses with the nationwide shutdown, with many forced to shut down, a showdown will be a disaster. A divided audience will also not benefit from any of the versions. ETimes reached out to industry insiders to understand what a clash could mean in such a time of crisis and whether it could be avoided. Here’s what they had to say:

While exhibitor Akshaye Rathi feels it’s too early to predict if a clash could take place, he doesn’t think it would be a good idea for two films to be released on the same day for at least a year, given the circumstances. current where very few cinemas have closed their doors. He believes that a film should have two weeks to perform optimally at the box office before making way for the next release. There must be a good plan for the release of the films and overlap must be avoided, Akshaye insists. If the outings go according to plan, Raksha Bandhan, Jersey and even Shah Rukh Khans Pathan will face off on Diwali.

Exhibitor Raj Bansal echoes Akshayes thoughts by announcing that a clash is not healthy for the film industry. The first choice of single screens and multiplexes will of course be with Radhe, he says, but he quickly adds that the Eid party can easily adjust two versions.



Murad Khetani, who produces Ranbir Kapoors Animal and Kartik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is also on the same page as the exhibitors. We have all seen how difficult 2020 has been for the entire industry, especially for theater owners and producers. There haven’t been any big releases for almost a year now. When things are finally gradually opening up, a clash will only hamper the prospects, he stresses, adding that it is time that we, as a whole unit, stand in solidarity with one another. others. Either way, we will shoot movies at 50% occupied and no clashes and with longer screening in theaters, everyone will benefit.

However, this is easier said than done. Movies that have been slow to open theaters instead of taking the OTT route will be looking to grab their movie’s best release dates and festivals would mean a busy box office period. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​agrees there is no point in a clash, but, at the same time, adds that producers have been waiting and will certainly go for the holiday period and will plan release dates that will benefit their films. . in this film industry and no one wants to take a step back.

Independent distributor Girish Johar, however, offers a silver lining when he reports that film producers for upcoming releases have already started to meet to define a strategy. Agreeing that the clashes will only result in losses, he says: Right now, all producers and exhibitors want to help each other.

However, Nitin Datar of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association is very pragmatic in his approach to impending clashes. About 250 films are shot in a year, so the release of two films in the same week cannot be avoided, he says rather neutrally. In fact, he sees it as a positive sign. Last year about 50% of single-screen theaters closed and 20% will close this year, so the prospect of releasing films in theaters is good for exhibitors, he says.