Entertainment
“The Rookie” actor honored as series tackles issues of racial injustice “Albuquerque Journal
Titus Makin uses his voice to make a difference.
The actor plays Jackson West in the ABC series “The Rookie”, a role he grew up with for three seasons.
Yet this season, Makin is honored to be part of a series that tackles the racial injustice the country feels.
“It’s honestly an honor,” he says. “ABC and ‘The Rookie’ are both ready to take it on and join the conversation. It could go in its light style. But they agree and open this dialogue.
“The Rookie” is a police procedural series that follows John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, a man in his forties who becomes the oldest recruit in the Los Angeles Police Department.
Joining Fillion and Makin are Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore and Eric Winter. The series debuted its third season on January 3 and airs at 9 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
In the current season, Makin says, West continues to be the person he’s meant to be.
“I feel like everyone has their story,” Makin says. “Jackson is complicated. He’s following in his father’s footsteps, so there’s that pressure. He’s not just a cop. He’s gay. He is black. He’s a beginner. There are so many colors to play as a character. This season, we can see Jackson taking his voice.
Portraying West also taught Makin some valuable lessons.
He says West will remain silent in certain situations when he won’t.
“There are scenes where I ask myself, ‘Why isn’t Jackson speaking up?’ Then there are times when I’m on the other side of the fence, ”he says. “It was extremely rewarding playing a cop in the first place. I was scared because of the perception. The great thing about our show is that we show people what the police should look like and how to inspire change. They are police officers watching each other.
Makin was able to inject more of himself into West’s character this season.
“I’m talking through him, and it’s great,” he says. “From the third episode, you see Jackson start to take ownership of his voice and not back down.”
Another lesson Makin learned from the series is simple.
“It taught me that I don’t have what it takes to be a police officer,” he says. “If there is a shot, I will curl up or run. I don’t have the courage to go into all of this.
When Makin gets breaks from the production of “The Rookie”, he can be found making music under the stage name Butterfly Ali.
The music he creates is influenced by Motown artists and is often compared to Frank Ocean, Andre 3000 and Anderson .Paak.
He says music offers something Hollywood just can’t, and he only accepts complete control over his art.
His most recent release, “Pray for ‘Em,” is a’ 70s-inspired jam with a strong message supporting people of color in today’s climate.
“My truest form is music,” he says. “Acting takes a lot of work. Music comes out of me naturally, and it’s my detox when the work has been really hard.
Writing music is the opposite of its time on “The Rookie”.
“If you give me an opportunity, I will always present myself with a new face,” he says. “It’s great to push me to grow.”
Makin hopes to have time to travel to New Mexico and write music.
He’s been to Albuquerque before, but never for a long time, he says.
“Everything there seems inspiring,” he says. “I try to do something different every time, and that’s how I push myself into music or theater.”
