Kristen Stewart’s first look as Princess Diana evokes mixed response, netizens say she may need a chiropractor
While some netizens expressed disappointment with several series and films about Lady Diana, a few others were thrilled to see Kristen Stewart in a brand new role.
Kristen Stewart took social media by storm when she released her first look as Princess Diana from her upcoming movie Spencer. Donning a red suit and a black bow tie with a black hat, the actress looks like a spitting image of the late Princess Diana. The movie was announced some time ago, but filming for the same started recently and it wasn’t long before the directors gave up on Kristen’s First Look.
However, the actress’ first look as Princess Diana drew a mixed response. While some netizens have expressed disappointment with the making of several series and films about Lady Diana, a few others were thrilled to see Kristen in a brand new avatar.
Conversely, we had recently seen Emma Corrin play the role of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown. A section of netizens also criticized the infamous tilt of the head Kristen was seen doing. One netizen tweeted: “Love #kristenstewart but can we please pass #princessdiana’s head bowed … she wasn’t like that all the time, and without offending Miss Stewart and all the other actors, if all? what you can do to make us go ‘oh she’s Diana’, that’s a nod, it’s not acting! “
Take a look at some of the reactions to Kristen Stewart’s first look as Spencer’s Princess Diana:
I am here for it. Kristen kills him every time; No doubt Shell does the same for Princess Diana #Spencer #PrincessDiana #KristenStewart https://t.co/IMfOKqiNBx
Rosa (@ RosaJames808) January 28, 2021
I guess Diana really had that Bella Swan character. It’s a bit more vivid than I thought, including capturing Diana’s real sadness. All other recent performances appear to be caricatures. #Spencer #PrincessDiana #KristenStewart https://t.co/TXl5SeROrX
Greg Brian (@Gregoriancant) January 28, 2021
I like #kristenstewart but can we please pass the #princessdiana head tilt … she wasn’t like that all the time, and without offending Miss Stewart and all the other actors, if anything you can do to make us say ‘oh she’s Diana’, it tilts the head is not acting!
JC (James) (@ HoC8080) January 28, 2021
Kristen Stewarts is going to need a chiropractor for her neck by the time she finishes filming this movie#KristenStewart #Spencer https://t.co/UJ81QpjSSG
Arm and Hammer (@TheUrbanFlaneur) January 28, 2021
I saw so much hate for #KristenStewart play Princess Diana because of a role she played … 13 …? Years ago? … Okay #PrincessDiana
jarasummerton (@ jarasummerton1) January 28, 2021
But will his game be good? #KristenStewart https://t.co/Jkj3tOqSWM
Just Trollin (@Trolligaran) January 28, 2021
#KristenStewart looks amazing, very excited for it. https://t.co/7qwos54jtt
James Griffin (@ james_griffin97) January 27, 2021
I have the impression that we may be on the verge of “Diana Fatigue” #PrincessDiana #KristenStewart https://t.co/WzrVYGDIAH
Jonathan Doss (@JonathanDoss) January 27, 2021
Written by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, Spencer also features Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. What do you think of Kristen as Lady Diana? Let us know in the comments below.
