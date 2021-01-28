Will Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh bring joy to Bollywood now?

While crowds are already large in airports, markets and other public places, not to mention the serpentine lines in the polls in the recent Bihar elections, there is no reason that Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh do. not be able to bring audiences back to theaters en masse.

With the Center lifting the 50 percent theatrical occupancy cap from February 1, Bollywood has reason to rejoice after an extended wait. But will big players in the film industry like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh seize the opportunity to ensure their films are released early and help them recover from their worst phase?

At least two of the potential blockbusters in Hindi cinema – Sooryavanshi and 83 – have been lying in the cans for more than 10 months, waiting for a return to normal. Sooryavanshi, a highly anticipated multi-starrer directed by a director with a Midas flair like Rohit Shetty, was due out on March 24 last year with a lot of fanfare. But the brutal shutdown of cinemas in mid-March, followed by a nationwide lockdown, has forced manufacturers to put it on hold indefinitely. Even though theaters were allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity at the end of last year, they preferred to wait and watch.

Sooryavanshi, a big-ticket extravaganza starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, is expected to make a lot of money, but its creators have been fighting so far, apparently thinking it will. be nearly difficult to recover its costs, let alone make a profit, without having theaters filled to capacity, at least the first weekend of its release.

The case of 83, Kabir Khan’s magnum opus on India’s first Cricket World Cup triumph under the direction of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh, who had a box office dream before the pandemic hit, plays the then-skipper in the film, who led forward to crush the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord’s on June 25, 1983. Its creators had originally planned to release it on April 10 in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic has paid off their hopes. Since then, the public, especially cricket fans, have been eagerly awaiting to relive the glorious moments of the Indian victory epic on the big screen. Hopefully both Sooryavanshi and 83 will see the light of day during the last quarter of the current fiscal year.



Previously, speculation raged for a while that these two potential blockbusters could opt for direct digital release on any major OTT platform like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar or Netflix, but Kabir Khan made it clear that 83 was intended for the larger screen.

In the past couple of months, when theaters were allowed to resume operations with only 50% capacity, none of the filmmakers stepped up to release big budget films. It was left to low budget movies like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi to have a direct theatrical release. But it goes without saying that they had few viewers.

Trade experts believe the fear of contracting Covid-19 has played in the minds of moviegoers, keeping them away from theaters but, at the same time, it is also true that none of the major commercial films have seen the daylight during this period. Had a movie like Sooryavashi or elsewhere, 83 released, it could have drawn audiences, thanks to massive fan following of their star cast.



Cinema owners, in fact, had made a passionate appeal to Salman Khan earlier this year to release his next one, Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai hit theaters the next Eid and bail them out, a request that was accepted by the 55-year-old actor. Khan has already announced that time hits theaters the next Eid. On the same day in May, John Abraham Satyamev Jayate 2 should also be shown on screens.

But Eid is still a few months away. The film industry needs big stars to release their films right away in order to attract audiences to theaters. The huge crowds seen in theaters during the release of a few regional films in South India, even though some restrictions have been enforced in recent weeks, amply testifies to the fact that audiences are starting to return to savor films on the big screen. screen. .

Bollywood undeniably needs great movies to get out of its commercial mess as quickly as possible. He can’t afford to keep releasing movies like Sooryavanshi and 83 remotely and stay in standby and sleep mode. While crowds are already large in airports, markets and other public places, not to mention the serpentine lines in the polls in the recent Bihar elections, there is no reason that Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh do. not be able to bring audiences back to theaters en masse. Either way, “no risk, no gain” has always been a favorite credo of garland city dream merchants.