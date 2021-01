‘Seinfeld’ actor Jerry Stiller’s $ 5 million estate split between family, helpers, and charities

Late comedy legend Jerry Stiller shared his approximately $ 5 million estate between his family, including children Ben and Amy, and also generously left funds to several New York organizations and former employees. , The Post learned. The actor, who died in May at the age of 92, has designated money for his longtime personal assistant and since-deceased housekeeper, according to his will, dated March 2010 and filed in Manhattan Substitute Court in September. The document notes that the $ 150,000 left for his assistant was “in recognition of her outstanding service in improving the professional careers of myself and my wife for many years.” Most of the deceased actors’ belongings, including jewelry, clothing, automobiles, artwork and furniture, were left to his wife and comedy partner Anne Meara, who died in 2015. CLORIS LEACHMAN: RETURN ON HIS BIGGEST ROLES, FROM “ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN ” TO “ MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW ” The document states that the couple’s actor, children Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller, would be the beneficiaries in the event of Mearas’ death. Other parents named in the will include Jerry Stillers’ grandchildren, as well as his sister, niece and nephew. The native New Yorker also left $ 25,000 to his alma subject, Syracuse University, to subsidize the theater department’s productions and $ 10,000 to The Actors Fund of America, for nursing homes. and New Jersey Nursing. Ben Stiller, left, and his father Jerry Stiller are seen in New York City on February 11, 2011. (Associated Press)

The will also set aside funds for the Henry Street Playhouse (now the Abrons Arts Center) and the Boys & Girls Republic, a youth program run by Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Jerry Stiller was certainly a beloved member of the Henry Street family, who made his debut on the stage of what is now our Abrons Arts Center,” said a spokesperson. “He always spoke very affectionately about the colony! Amy Stiller, who would also inherit her father’s apartment on the Upper West Side, and representatives for Ben Stiller, did not comment.

