The Daily Flash: Renewals, Crime and Princess Diana!

Renewals

It was all about renewals today as several fan favorites were given the green light for the news season. Red table: the Estefans will return for a second season with twelve additional episodes on Facebook watch. Love island returns for season 3 on CBS while Netflixs Too hot to handle it has changed locations for its announced second season. Fox renewed I can see your voice for another season that will air in 2021. And Free form shared the news that The daring type will end with its upcoming fifth season, which kicks off this year.

Firsts





AMCs Fear the walking dead will return with the back half of Season 6 on April 11. The new episodes will see the arrival of three new cast members: John Glover, Nick Stahl and Keith Carradine. Tell me your secrets will premiere on February 19 sure Amazon Prime Video. The series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and unsettling past: Emma is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to their limits, the truth about their past and their motives becomes increasingly murky, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Dornan takes the Outback

Jamie Dornan was chosen to lead The tourist. The limited series centers on a Briton who finds himself in the bright red heart of the Australian outback, chased by a huge tanker trying to push him off the road. An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes up in the hospital, injured, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With ruthless characters from his past chasing him, the man seeking answers propels him through the vast and ruthless outback.

Audio to visual

The third season of the hit crime podcast Serial is being developed into a limited series with HBO. The show follows a young cop and the man he’s accused of beating as the potential series sheds light on the flawed inner workings of an average American courthouse and how the system affects everyone it gets. it affects cops, lawyers and citizens accused and victimized by crimes. Host Sarah Koenig will be the executive producer alongside LeBron James and her SpringHill banner.

A strange royal resemblance

The first photo of Kristen stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales is out. The star will represent the icon of Pablo Larrains Spencer, which takes place during a critical weekend in the early ’90s when Diana decided she needed to end her marriage to Prince Charles. The drama takes place over three days on one of his last Christmas vacations as a member of the House of Windsor and in their estate in Sandringham.

MacFarlane takes on Mastai’s novel for Peacock

Seth MacFarlane teamed up with Amy pascal to adapt the novel by Elan Mastais All our bad days for Peacock. The book tells the story of the world of Tom Barrens, which takes place in 2016, where technology has solved all of humanity’s problems, there is no war, no poverty, no under-lawyers. ripe. Unfortunately, Tom is not happy. He lost the girl of his dreams. And what do you do when your heart is broken and a time machine? Something stupid.

Netflix comes alive

Netflix has partnered with Legendary Television to create two new animated series based on Skull island and Grave robber universe. Skull island Will follow the adventures of castaways who try to escape from the mysterious and dangerous titular island, home to prehistoric monsters, including the titan, Mr. Kong. the Grave robber The animated series will follow the hugely popular Square Enix video game. The series will pick up after the video game reboot trilogy and follow heroine Lara Croft 25 years after the appearance of her first game as she explores new territories.

The CWs Sweet New Deal

The CW acquired a series of Canadian dessert contests Great chocolate showdown, which will be released later this year. The show sees 10 bakers take on creative and complex chocolate-based challenges where they must create delicious desserts that wow the jury.

NBC date with a killer

NBC has announced that it will air a three-part crime documentary series titled Widower, over a period of three days. Aeration February 18, 19, and 21, the program takes place behind the scenes of one of the country’s most puzzling murder investigations, revealing a history of evil and a tireless quest for justice in real time. It provides unprecedented and exclusive access to the alleged killer playing cat and mouse not only with investigators, but with Datelines cameras.

Come to a screen near you

HBO Max has released the official trailer for Its A Sin, which will be released on February 18. Set in 1981, the series follows Ritchie, Roscoe, and Colin, who are strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading for London with hope, ambition and joy and walking straight into a virus most people ignore. . Year after year, episode by episode, spanning the decade, their lives change as the mystery of this disease begins as a rumor, then a threat, then a terror, then something that binds them together in battle.

MTVs Floribama shore is back for a fourth season on February 25. The new season will see the cast heading west. Check out the trailer below:

The trailer for Silk Road has been unveiled. The film, inspired by larger-than-life real events, follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent earthquake shock to the World Wide Web. Silk Road hits digital, on-demand and select theaters on February 19.

The trailer for The mail, along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, has been released. The real-life spy thriller, hitting theaters March 19, tells the story of a modest British businessman, Greville Wynne, recruited in one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of British MI-6 and a CIA agent, he formed a secret and dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky in an effort to provide the crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the missiles from Cuba.

