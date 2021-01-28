Today in history | Way of life

Today is Thursday, January 28, the 28th day of 2021. There are 337 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

Jan 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after takeoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

To this date:

In 814 AD, The Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne died in Aachen in present-day Germany.

In 1547, The King of England Henry VIII is dead; he was replaced by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1911, the famous Hope diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, DC, for $ 180,000.

In 1915, the American merchant ship SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first American ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, then same that the United States was not at war.

In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was appointed by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the first Jewish member of the court.

In 1939Irish poet playwright William Butler Yeats died in Menton, France.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national television appearance on Stage Show, a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1973, a ceasefire officially came into effect during the Vietnam War, one day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

In 1977, actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the show Chico and the Man on NBC-TV, was shot and fatally injured at the Beverly Comstock hotel (he died the next day).

In 1980, six American diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran fled from Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

In 1982, Italian counterterrorism forces saved the American brigadier. General James L. Dozier, 42 days after his abduction by the Red Brigades.

In 1985, the charity supergroup USA for Africa recorded the song We Are the World by Michael Jackson-Lionel Richie at A&M Studios in Los Angeles.

Ten years ago: Chaos ravaged Egypt as protesters took to the streets of Cairo, fighting police, torching the headquarters of ruling parties and defying a military curfew. The nation’s largest cable television company, Comcast Corp., has taken over NBC Universal, capping a 13-month offer.

Five years ago: With Donald Trump out due to a feud with Fox News Channel, other Republican presidential candidates scrambled to take advantage of a rare opportunity to step out of the pioneer shadow during a debate in Des Moines, Iowa. Dozens of educators who competed alongside Christa McAuliffe to become the first teacher in space came together to remember the seven astronauts who perished aboard the Challenger 30 years earlier. Death claimed Paul Kantner, a founding member of rock band Jefferson Airplane, and former Providence, Rhode Island mayor Buddy Cianci; both were 74 years old.

One year ago: The United States and several other countries prepared to airlift citizens out of the Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak that had killed more than 100 people. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood by his side in the White House, President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan for the Middle East, a plan that strongly favored Israel; he called for the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, but would leave large swathes of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands. The Palestinians reacted angrily to the plan. Trump’s lawyers have finished arguing for a speedy acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 86 years old. Actor Alan Alda is 85 years old. Actor Susan Howard is 79 years old. Actor Marthe Keller is 76 years old. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, DN.H., is 74 years old. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 71 years old. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 66 years old. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 64 years old. Director Frank Darabont and rock musician Dave Sharpare 62 years old. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 59 years old. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 58 years old. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 54 years old. Singer Sarah McLachlan, rapper Rakimand DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) are 53 years old. Actor Kathryn Morris and comedian Mo Roccaare 52. Musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 51 years old. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 50 years old. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, singer Monifah and actor Gillian Vigmanare 49. Jermaine Dye, retired MLB All-Star, is 47 years old. Actor Terri Conn is 46 years old. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (N Sync) and rapper Rick Rossare 44. Actors Rosamund Pikeand Angelique Cabralare 42. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) and actor Vinny Chhibber are 41 years old. Elijah Wood is 40 years old. Rapper J. Cole is 36 years old. Actors Alexandra Krosney and Yuri Sardarovare 33 years old. Actor Ariel Winter is 23 years old.