Larry King “died of sepsis” | Entertainment

Larry King’s former wife claimed he died of sepsis.

The iconic television host died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday (01/23/21) at the age of 87, after contracting coronavirus, but Shawn King insisted the legendary broadcaster had “conquered” the virus but could not overcome it infection.

She said, “It was an infection, it was sepsis. Well, he was finally ready to go, I’ll tell you.

“You know he never wanted to go but his adorable little body was just right he had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID all of our hearts sank.

“But he beat him, you know, he beat him, but it took its toll and then the unrelated infection was what finally caught him, but boy, he wasn’t going to fall easily. “

Shawn was grateful that he was able to speak with Larry – the father of sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20 – via video call before his passing and explained how the presenter was keen to tell his family, who also understood his eldest child. Larry Jr. from a previous marriage, that he loved them.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “We were able to do FaceTime in the hospital and it was difficult for him to speak, but the only message he wanted to make sure I heard was, ‘I am. love, take care of boys ”.”

While Larry had filed for divorce from Shawn in August 2019 – nine years after their initial separation before reconciling – she insisted they were still ‘partners’ until the end.

She said, “Larry and I, you know, we never finalized our divorce.

“In my heart, I didn’t think this was really going to happen and it never happened. We were partners in every sense of the word, in business, well, first in our family, then in the business. But we you are close family. You know, family is the most important thing, and God. “

Shawn can still sense Larry’s presence around her and thinks he would have been delighted with the “beautiful tributes” people gave him.

She said, “I believe he’s always around us and I can feel him.

“I can very, very distinctly feel him around me and around us. I’m sure he’s so happy with the cover his passing has gotten.… Larry was a little boy in so many ways. still has it, you probably have 30 different sound bites of it saying, “I pinch myself everyday. I can’t believe this is my life. ”And he really, really did.

“So all of these beautiful tributes, you know, I’m sure he’s thrilled, and the family, we’re all so happy and so proud of him for all the wonderful things he’s done. He’s done a lot. “

Larry had two more children, Andy and Chaia, but they tragically passed away weeks apart last summer at age 65 and 51 respectively.