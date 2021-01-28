Gul Panag on prejudice in Bollywood: everywhere it’s as fair or unfair as you want to see it





Gul Panag says Bollywood is a good place to start. Reacting to conversations around injustice in the industry, the actor draws attention to how people out of nowhere have made careers here. The fact that this opportunity exists and allows you to become who you are should also be remembered. Yes, people associated with film families still have access to it. Today, if someone wants to follow the profession of their parents, it does not mean that other talented whores and looking to get to the same field cannot. So it’s exhausting to hear people complaining constantly even after they’ve done it, she shares. Panag adds that one might have an additional opportunity for the access they have, but that’s not the end of everything. She continues, nothing helps if you don’t have talent. Can some get there easily, but will they be able to advance the legacy or shine? Not unless they are able. It is the same in all professions. So everywhere it’s as fair as you want to see it and as unfair as you want to see it, says the actor, who has been praised for his performances in his 2020 web projects, Pawan and Pooja and Paatal Lok. This year, she started shooting for a movie, a legal drama, and has two more projects in the works. Working simultaneously on the web and movies, Panag enjoys the ride. However, she does not put one above the other. Both are medium directors and my work as an actor remains the same. So, it doesn’t matter to me, nor the size of my role. What matters is that the story is incomplete without my character, she explains. Although movies and the web are different mediums, Panag believes that the latter allows people to think outside the box. In defiance of commercial cinema, here the script is the star and it responds to everyone’s interest. Sophisticated tools on OTT organize content according to people’s tastes. Plus, actors, directors, writers, editors, who didn’t have reach earlier, now have enough work, she says. However, Panag says global change can only happen when audiences change. I don’t think audiences actually had their hands on any interesting film choices. Going to the cinema remains a family outing. And the movies that make up the biggest collection at the box office are family artists. So we need the public to open up too, she concludes. To follow @htshowbiz for more Author’s tweets @Shreya_MJ







