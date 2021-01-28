News The international phone hacking scandal will be turned into a television drama | Media





The News International phone hacking scandal, which was exposed by the Guardian and led to News of the World shutting down in 2011, is to be turned into a TV series. The series will be titled Thank You & Goodbye after the last headline on the Sunday tabloids front page. It will detail the downfall of the newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, which resulted in the imprisonment of its former editor-in-chief Andy Coulson, now director of communications for Downing Streets, and of Murdoch who testified before Parliament. The drama of Saul Dibb, the Bafta-nominated director of the BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings, and Luke Neal, the writer of the popular ITV drama series Des, will tell the story of the hacking scandal from the perspective of journalists and private investigators. involved. Teddy Leifer of Rise Films, the Emmy-winning producer whose credits include the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary Icarus, will be the executive producer. The drama is described by the producers as an epic story of industrial-scale criminal practice that becomes a powerful story of redemption. Dibb said: This is simply one of the most important, gripping, and richest stories of this century and yet we still don’t even know half of what really happened. With the exceptionally new talent Luke Neal and the brilliant Teddy Leifer and his team, Im So Excited was able to tell it all for the first time in dramatic form, and from the perspective of the people at the heart of it: the group of oneself. – saying rogue journalists who then denounced those who had educated them and the industry in general. Leifer said: The story of the phone hacking scandal is becoming more relevant every day. The scandal and the investigation that followed revealed how interconnected some newspapers were with the upper echelons of the political elite. Even though the News of the World was shut down, the main players involved in the scandal continued to take positions of influence and shape the media ecosystem that surrounds us today. The scandal, which recently featured in the BBC documentary The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty, made international headlines when it was revealed that a private investigator hired by the newspaper had hacked the voice mail from the murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler. The ensuing investigation resulted in multiple arrests as well as the Leveson inquiry into the ethical practices of the British press.

