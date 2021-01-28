Bollywood Big Banners in Kashmir





The big Bollywood banners are on a 4-day visit to Kashmir to explore the picturesque settings for their future film projects. Big names that have arrived here include Ajay Devgun Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani, Excel Entertainment, etc. in addition to representatives of Producers Guild, Mumbai. Shortly after arriving here yesterday, the 24-member delegation of Premier Banners and other artists visited Gulmarg today. The team will remain in Srinagar on January 29 and will also host interactive sessions with media, travel trade associations, and Valley film and production producers. They will also explore favorite backdrop locations in Pahalgam on January 30 before departing back to Mumbai. Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. GN Itoo said that the biggest production houses are here and have visited various places. “Kashmir has received a good response from Bollywood filmmakers since the opening of tourism here, in addition to regional entertainment houses across the country for filming song sequences and commercials,” Dr Itoo said. Dr Itoo said Kashmir is a natural backdrop for filmmakers and the department makes it easy for them to obtain filming permissions. Kashmir has seen a steady increase in tourist attendance due to continuous snowfall since the onset of winter. Celebrities who have recently visited Kashmir include singers Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa, Salman Ali, former Indian actress and model Sana Khan, music composer Salim Merchant, TV host and presenter Aditya Narayan, tycoon of business Anil Ambani and most of them visited Gulmarg. The ski resort also received a 100% reservation as most hotels are booked until the end of February due to the huge tourist influx. The Producers Guild praised the pristine beauty of the Gulmarg and expressed a keen desire to shoot for its next film projects in various locations in Kashmir. Kashmir has traditionally been a hot spot for Bollywood people who have shot many movies here at Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens of Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.







