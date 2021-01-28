Neville Longbottom actor was supposed to wear cheek padding in ‘Harry Potter’





Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis lost weight between filming “The Chamber of Secrets” and “The Prizoner of Azkaban”.

To continue to look like Neville, he had to wear false teeth, plastic behind his ears, and cheek padding.

Lewis said Metro he hated it while filming at 14 but would “love it” now.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis had to wear cheek pads in the “Harry Potter” movies after losing weight between filming “The Chamber of Secrets” and “Prisoner of Azkaban”. In an interview with a British newspaper Metro, Lewis said he lost a lot of weight between these two films because the gap between the films was longer than usual. “When I came back I was a lot taller than everyone else and, I guess, thinner than I had been,” Lewis said. The actor, who was 14 at the time, said producer David Heyman assured him they weren’t going to recast him, but that something would have to be done to make Lewis look like Neville for the movies. . “So they tried stuffing my cheeks with cotton, which was gross, and then they cut those creature effects sponge pieces and put them in there,” Lewis said. “But they just soaked up the saliva, so after a busy day that was f — ing vile! Then I got the shoes that were two sizes too big, the plastic behind the ears to make them stick out, false teeth. “

Matthew Lewis.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images





Lewis said he “would probably like this stuff” as an actor now, because it would help him get into character, but at age 14 he couldn’t help but think “f — that! is not part of the case! ‘” Lewis once said THAT ONE that he wore a big costume in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth “Harry Potter” movies in addition to the false teeth and cheek padding. Lewis said: “I didn’t mind – until I was 14 or 15 and there were girls on set. I was kind of like, ‘Why me?’ ” However, he’s not the only “Potter” actor who dislikes certain aspects of making the films. Harry himself Daniel Radcliffe disliked filming the Quidditch scenes, saying ‘it hurts a lot’, while the actors Fred and George James and Oliver Phelps hated filming scenes in the hall on demand because he was doing it. too hot and stuffy. Read more: 11 things the ‘Harry Potter’ cast loved about making movies, and 8 things they hated Lewis recently told the New York Times that he finds it “painful” to watch the “Harry Potter” movies because everything he says is himself in the character. “Sometimes it’s painful how much of me there is in Neville. When I look, I’m like, ‘it’s not Neville; it’s you,'” Lewis said. It was recently announced that a new “Harry Potter” live-action series is in development, although the story is unclear. It remains to be seen if Lewis would ever reprise his role as Neville Longbottom.

