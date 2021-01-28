The E. Hollywood receives $ 25 million from anonymous donor | Hollywood East





Hollywood East – An anonymous donation of $ 25 million to Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles will support treatments for children’s cognitive, emotional and behavioral health, it was announced on Tuesday. “On behalf of the vulnerable patients who come to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital for care, I am extremely grateful for this transformational gift,” said CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “This support will help us extend behavioral health services to every child we treat, and in doing so, make a real difference in the lives of our most vulnerable patients, now and in the future.” Hospital officials said they are working to fill the “substantial gap” in mental and behavioral health services for children and adolescents, who increasingly suffer from cognitive, emotional and health problems. behavioral, ranging from autism to depression and anxiety. Despite the growing need, hospital officials said behavioral health services for children have declined by 15-20% in California over the past decade, as tough reimbursement requirements make it difficult for providers. maintain services. “This profound act of generosity enables The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles to dramatically improve its ability to address this critical part of the health and development of our patients,” said Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President and Director of development of CHLA, “and this comes at a particularly crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic is directly affecting the mental health of nearly all children in the United States and around the world.” Subscribe to the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request. CHLA pediatric specialists said the anonymous donation gives CHLA the ability to: expand access to cognitive, emotional and behavioral health services;

expand proactive screening and intervention and prevent hospitalizations;

create and implement behavioral health training and education for providers, both at CHLA and within the CHLA Care Network;

leveraging technology and research to improve access and efficiency;

advocate for policies that improve access to behavioral health services;

complete the implementation of an outpatient behavioral health program, including the construction of a new outpatient behavioral health clinic. The CHLA already offers a first post-discharge psychiatry clinic that offers behavioral health care to patients initially admitted for other diagnoses. The hospital also has a helpline to help pediatricians in the CHLA care network with answers and advice on how to meet behavioral health needs. And, since March, tele-psychiatry and virtual counseling have provided more than 1,000 behavioral health visits for children to the CHLA. “This donation will help us achieve our vision of creating an integrated behavioral health care delivery model, bringing together the disciplines of psychiatry, psychology, developmental behavioral pediatrics and social work to serve thousands of children.” said Ashish Buttan, executive director of neuroscience at CHLA and Behavioral Health. “The entire Behavioral Health team is proud that the world-class medical and surgical care for which the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is known is complemented by comprehensive behavioral health services for all of our patients.

