Rumors Behind The Scenes In WWE: Latest On Royal Rumble, John Cena And Aleister Black | Launderer report





The road to WrestleMania begins on Sunday with the Royal Rumble, and as such, all fans' attention is on the potential winners of the men's and women's matches. But does WWE even know who will be leaving the 2021 extravagance with guaranteed title opportunities? This question and more are answered in this week's collection of rumors, including John Cena's status for this year's Immortals Showcase.

The Royal Rumble has traditionally been one of the most over-analyzed and predicted matches of the year. Despite late speculation that could arise by the Sunday bell, Steve carrier from Ringside News reports that WWE officials have already decided the winners of the Rumble matches, stating: "We were told there was no more discussion. At the moment, their winners are determined. " Whether that's a good thing is something we will find out on Sunday night when the arms of the winners are raised in the air and the reality of their WrestleMania title opportunities sets in. In a business where creative plans change on a whim, it's almost shocking to hear that plans are so decisively determined so far from the show. Perhaps this is an indicator that WWE Creative is motivated by a stadium comeback and fan presence for this year's show and wants to provide a clear main event for the broadcast. Or Brock Lesnar.LOL. Either way, it's an encouraging sign so far.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported on Tuesday that Aleister Black had not been seen backstage on SmackDown for months despite being drafted by Blue Mark in October. Sapp went on to state that Black had not been behind the scenes since his wife, Zelina Vega, was released from her contract in November: "We haven't heard whether or not there are specific issues between. Black and WWE, but one person we spoke to in the business seems to think they're letting any ill will between the two to cool down. " For fans of Black, or for those who recognized his potential when he had some sort of mini-push around this time last year, it's good to have some kind of light on the situation. The former NXT champion was conspicuous by his absence. The fact that WWE Creative didn't offer anything of note for him when the SmackDown brand thrives is hugely disappointing, but at the same time, the prospects of two disgruntled parties trying to make things work isn't exactly an ideal situation. If it takes a period of reflection for both sides to put aside the differences to provide a solid creation to move forward, so be it. Otherwise, and there will be continued excuses as to why Black is away from television, maybe it's time to cut the bait and let both sides move before the relationship becomes more fractured.

"John Cena is 100% a lockdown for WrestleMania 37," H Jenkins from Ringside News reported on Tuesday. The problem, he continued, is that that's all we know. Citing a source, Jenkins reported that Cena might not even know exactly what his creation will be for the series. Anyone who has paid WWE the slightest attention over the past five years shouldn't be surprised by this news. The creative process within the company is one that changes with the slightest whim or reconsideration by CEO Vince McMahon and the power brokers on the editorial team. It is inconsistent to say the least. That WWE knows they want Cena for the show but don't know what he'll do about it, while comically ineffective, is not surprising. Nor is the idea that Cena wants to return to WWE for his first show in front of fans in over a year. So much is done for Edge who fails to work his first game in front of an audience, but Cena returned for WrestleMania 36 and was denied that opportunity as well. That he will also have The suicide team promoting doesn't hurt. Hopefully whatever WWE comes up with for Cena is worth his time and star power. There are a ton of young stars who could benefit from sharing the square circle with the hottest star of her generation.







