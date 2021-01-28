Amy Schumer Explains Her Role In The Hilaria Baldwin Controversy | Entertainment

It may seem like centuries ago in the current news cycle, but it was actually only last month. And in case you forgot, it all started with actress Amy Schumer mocking Baldwin posing in lingerie with her baby.
Now Schumer talks about the story that consumed the internet.
“I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who’s cheering about the insurgency on Capitol Hill because she distracts [people] from there, “Schumer said “Entertainment Tonight” before adding: “She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best. I hope she can visit Spain as much as she wants.”
If you need a bit of a refresher, here’s how it went:
Baldwin challenged Schumer and others for making fun of her for being proud of her post-baby body. Former ballroom dancer and wife of Alec Baldwin welcomed her fifth child in September and soon after, posted a photo wearing lingerie while holding her baby boy.
Schumer reposted the image on his Instagram account with a cheeky caption. But Baldwin didn’t see any humor in Schumer’s post and took to his own Instagram page with a video post calling Schumer and the body shamers. It was then that commentators began to notice that Baldwin’s usual Spanish accent was noticeably absent.
It was then that her legacy began to be questioned, with people pointing out that she grew up in Boston, despite multiple biographies online citing that she was born and raised in Spain. Although her family currently lives on the Spanish island of Mallorca, they are from America. Videos of Baldwin’s television appearances began to circulate, one from the “Today Show” in which Baldwin forgets the English word for cucumber, and even her husband telling in a late night appearance that she is from Spain. .
It was then that Schumer mocked Baldwin on Instagram again in a post deleted.
“I just felt like everyone was looking at him. Just like, ‘What’s going on? “I thought we were playing a little bit more so I wrote, ‘Hey listen, I love Spain too.’ But then it turned into all that and people were really upset so I just got it. removed [too]Schumer explained.
“Look, she’s a mom. She’s got a million and a half kids, and it’s really tough,” Schumer added. “So I don’t want them to have a bad time. But also, you can’t just pretend you’re from Spain.”
In one interview with the New York Times, Baldwin says she never claimed she was from Spain and spent so much time abroad throughout her life that it’s only natural that she developed an accent.
Since the controversy, Baldwin has been low key and hasn’t posted on his Instagram page since late December.
