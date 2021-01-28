The script is also a recipe

Sri Rao in Bollywood cuisine.

Photo: Kyle Rosenberg

Over the past few months, theaters have been scrambling to find out what works for their online audiences. Is it a filmed drama played out on empty seats? Zoom readings? Is the radio playing? The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles has chosen to move from a conventional theater dedicated to new plays and classics to a sort of neovariety house: its current programming includes a participatory thriller, a do-it-yourself magic show and Bollywood cuisine, a dinner theater experience with a cook. The rooms have always been programming immersive entertainment under light Tony n Tinas wedding dates back to 1988, and guys with cards up their sleeves are doing close sleight of hand from the pharaohs, but this kind of boulevard repertoire has gained a significant cachet during the pandemic. Through our thirst for connection, we paid more attention to what makes contact as the first principle.

Three different experiences are offered to a ticket buyer of Bollywood cuisine: On the first level, you can watch Sri Raos’ monologue, filmed live in his New York apartment, and cook while he cooks, using recipes emailed in advance. You can pay more to receive the Bollywood Box, a meal kit that arrives in the mail with beautifully presented ingredients and recipe cards. At the third level, you can pay to appear live on Zoom with Rao conjuring up your own dining experience and being able to ask the man himself if your chicken looks too browned. Theatergoers are used to paying more to get closer to the stage, but online we choose from different types of closeness. Were willing to pay for proximity via a transitive object, in which the box makes the spectacle manifest on our counters, or proximity via reciprocity, in which the artist can see us.

Rao is very candid about what he is not. Although we made two recipes by his side, he is not a professional cook, the presence of a chef in his Zoom audience the night I saw the show made him a little nervous and he didn’t. is also not an actor. In fact, he’s a filmmaker and writer, with a stint as chief writer on General hospital and a Bollywood feature film, Baar Baar Dekho, under his belt. It is also clear that he does not teach us how to make traditional Indian food. Here, as in his 2017 cookbook (also called Bollywood cuisine), Rao recreates the food from her mother Anu Raos’ kitchen in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Where she has adapted Indian dishes to her life in the American suburbs. She also conveyed a love for Indian films, so Raos’ book is full of stills, Bollywood movies paired like wines with her fusion creations and her mother’s including Bollyburgers and Cabbages. of spicy Brussels.

The show Bollywood cuisine can sometimes feel like a promotion for the cookbook. It has the shine of those coffee table pages, and the stills from the movie that intertwine the recipes have become clips, loosely connected to the rest of the content. (My parents were pioneers! Said Rao, before showing Raj Kapoor dancing Charlie Chaplinishly on a road in the 1955 film Shree 420.Certainly, director Arpita Mukherjee, set designer Neil Patel, and lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker gave the whole thing a smooth, commercial-ready shine. But Rao insists he tell us the raw truth after telling his parents’ tidy version of the story on the book tour. White audiences, he says, prefer immigrant stories with a little added sweetness. If you’re too complicated, they won’t invite you back to NPR, he says.

The messy version is painful. Raos’ father immigrated to the United States to attend college, while his teenage wife left behind after just ten days of marriage was ostracized for eight years by a community that believed they had been left behind. Decades later and a generation wiped out, the harshness of this treatment clearly still hurts their son. His own childhood in Mechanicsburg was not great for a dark, not very upright boy, he says. Home cooked meals and movie nights on the sofa were therefore clearly a haven for everyone. Raos’ connection to his Native American identity is completely tied to his parents, so recording their experiences is his way of mapping at least a part of this particular country, the tiny country made up of his tiny family.

Rao manages to tell us all about it as he walks us quickly through a curry recipe and dessert. The elevator for the cooking part of the show is light because the public is invited to prepare a little in advance. (My own frosty approach to cutting veg meant I was spending hours working on the show before it even started. Not everyone will be this artisanal.) Raos’ ability to multitask at once. is impressive and he is both gracious and courteous in handling his audience, his cook, and his storytelling. The only element that has been sacrificed is a sense of spontaneous revelation, as her more vulnerable revelations can seem repeated. In a whisper, he tells us that his mother told him that her cookbook gave him a sense of identity, and his eyes were raised; the next, he tells us to collect some ice. His control slips, at such times, casually.

So what works best in Bollywood cuisine is his cheerful approach to error. Rao is at his best when things are bad: the night I saw him, as we were throwing all our spices into the jar, his eyes widened when he realized that no one could hear him . The battery in his headset had given way, and he needed to swap it out but it wasn’t causing a fit if anything, his manners warmed up and calmed down. His theater! he said unperturbed. He also assured us that Indian cuisine goes easy on the nervous cook and that our curry can’t go wrong even if steps are skipped or steps approached. Add yogurt if it’s too hot, he says; add cilantro if it needs a little boost. (I have never improvised by performing a recipe in my life, but his encouragement to do so here met unquestionable success. I’m still preening.) In Raos’ kitchen and on his show, evil doesn’t mean disaster. Instead, accidents are expected, and they represent an opportunity for adjustment and invention. As he recounts his parents’ stories, Rao clearly worries about not sharing their ability to endure suffering; he describes them as heroes even when he doesn’t illustrate their lives with a Bollywood music video. But his nothing-so-broken-you-can’t-mend attitude is the smaller version of their greater courage. It seems that they have given him a key ingredient for the conduct of life and he recommends that we use that too.

Bollywood cuisine is at Geffen Playhouse until March 6.