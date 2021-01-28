Resident Evil Village actor Jeanette Maus dies aged 39 • Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil Village actor Jeanette Maus has passed away at the age of 39.

Maus, who died Sunday evening from complications from colon cancer, worked on various characters in the upcoming Resident Evil Village, including the witches seen in promotional videos.

Capcom released a statement on Twitter paying tribute to the actor.

“At Capcom R&D 1, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring many different characters into the world, including our witches in Resident Evil Village,” Capcom said.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.”

At Capcom R&D 1, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped introduce the world to several different characters, including our witches in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.

Maus’s credits include the 2020 American drama Charm City Kings, the 2011 American comedy-drama Your Sister’s Sister, and the 2008 dark comedy My Effortless Brilliance. Maus taught theater at the John Rosenfeld Studios Drama School, which made the announcement in a Instagram post.

“Jeanette was truly an artist and felt truly grateful to be living as an artist,” John Rosenfeld Studios said.

“She had an indomitable spirit and thirsted to be the best person, best teacher, best friend and best actor that she could be. The world has lost a force of nature and we will feel it for a long time to come. we are lucky to have known her, and she touched everyone who knew her. “

Maus’ fiancé, Dusty Warren, has set up a GoFundMe page after the April 2020 diagnosis.