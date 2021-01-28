Annual Arts Lobbying Day goes live – The Minnesota Daily

Amidst a state budget deficit, he advocates for essential funding for art as part of the Arts Defense Day.

Co-owner and artistic director Cassie Garner chats with gallery patron Sam Morgen at the Gamut Gallery in Minneapolis on September 29, 2018.

Like many events since the start of the pandemic, Arts Promotion Day, an annual Minnesota Citizens for the Arts (MCA) event, will be different this year.

The usual one-day event will run for a week to allow for more Zoom meetings between attendees and lawmakers, which will run from February 16 to February 19.

The agenda for the week includes a short rally and training on day one, followed by scheduled meetings with lawmakers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ending with a virtual happy hour on the last day.

Typically, the event attracts between 500 and 1,000 people. Sheila Smith, Executive Director of MCA, said she hopes Online Arts Advocacy Day will make it easier for more people to participate.

We are working hard to make this event as big as possible, Smith said.

Arts Advocacy Day seeks to highlight the importance of the arts and the need for public funding for art. In 2008, the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment passed on Arts Advocacy Day, tripling art funding in Minnesota.

These funds allow arts organizations such as the Minnesota Center for Book Arts (MCBA) to continue providing services to the community, including online workshops and other events.

Without grants, organizations as we know them would cease to exist, said Elysa Voshell, executive director of MCBA.

Although the MCBA has taken a break from in-person classes, it offers a variety of virtual workshops, exhibitions, and monthly meetups, including Art Practice Circle, where artists can share what they were working on every first Monday of the month. , Says Voshell.

Unfortunately, sometimes I think people think the arts are not a basic need, Voshell said. And I think they absolutely are.

Prior to COVID-19, Regula Russelle, a longtime member of the MCBA artist collective, said she had never taught online before, but now found she enjoyed it. Teaching allows her to virtually engage with people across the state and country who otherwise might not be able to participate, especially those in greater Minnesota, she said.

It’s limited in some ways, Russelle said of online education. But it’s also really very expensive in other ways.

Her favorite class to teach is called Tracing an Art Practice, where she works with artists to establish a daily art practice in order to achieve their artistic goals, she said.

Art can help boost morale. It can help us get through a difficult time, said Russelle.

MCBA plans to continue offering virtual classes in the future alongside in-person classes once COVID-19 conditions ease, Voshell said.

In the midst of a state budget deficit, protecting art funding from cuts is more crucial than ever, according to Smith. While virtual events do occur, these events do not bring in the kind of money needed to support artists, she said.

There are people who lose their homes and apartments. It’s very bad, Smith said.

Despite these financial difficulties, Smith said she believes the community is stronger than COVID-19.

I was going to get past that, Smith said. Hang on.