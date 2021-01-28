PayPal Works With Actor Neil Patrick Harris To Help Consumers Safe In-Store Shopping





"After my family contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic last year, I know firsthand how important it is to follow safety protocols like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to help contain and slow the spread of the virus, "Harris said. . Paying for everyday essentials contactless with PayPal and Venmo QR Codes on your local CVS is just an easy way to keep yourself, other shoppers and store workers safe as we go through this difficult time together. " To further help consumers shop safely in-store, Neil shares his tips and tricks for navigating in-store shopping in this new normal: Hide: With pops of color, fun designs, or even dazzling designs, not only can masks be part of your 'outfit of the day', but wearing a mask is one of the safest ways to go. protect and protect others, including essential workers, while shopping. at the store. But be sure to check that your mask has no valves or vents and meets local requirements!

Avoid the crowds: Find some serenity in the store by avoiding in-store shopping at peak times like the end of a workday or on weekends and create a list categorized by aisle to spend as little time as possible inside the store. store.

I can't touch this: Look for contactless payment options to avoid handling cash, touching keyboards, and signing receipts at the cashier. You can pay securely and quickly without contact with QR codes at CVS using the PayPal and Venmo apps. Simply click on the "scan" button and then on the "show to pay" option at checkout. It's incredibly simple and backed by the trust and security you've learned from PayPal and Venmo. You can also pay using your preferred payment method in PayPal or Venmo wallet, such as debit, credit, or your balance.

Disinfect those hands: Keep a bottle of hand sanitizer with you at all times, especially when shopping in-store. And find your favorites! Many brands have different scents to try, but always make sure the one you choose is at least 60% alcohol to get rid of the germs. Also, be sure to wash your hands regularly with soap and water when possible.

One way! Aisle awareness: Look for aisle markers that separate shoppers six feet away or encourage one-way shopping in an aisle. There may also be designated entrances and exits to track the capacity of the store, so be sure to read all safety signs and ask store employees for guidance if in doubt.

Pay attention to your manners: Remember to say "thank you" and smile (smile with your eyes) while wearing a face mask. Small acts of kindness go a long way and essential workers deserve them more than ever! Encourage all buyers to practice safe COVID-19 shopping etiquette, Neil patrick harris also asks its Twitter followers to share any other way they shop safely in store. Using #ThankQRC and #Contest, Twitter users can participate for the chance to receive a surprise payment from Neil to his PayPal or Venmo account.

PayPal has been at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for over 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable and secure, the PayPal platform enables more than 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the world. Mondial economy. For more information, visit paypal.com. PayPal Media Relations Contact

