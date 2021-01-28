Every Marvel TV Show, Definitely Ranked

Television will soon become much more wonderful.

Disney’s Behemoth Comics Company and Movie Studio, which includes the “Avengers” and the Marvel Universal Movies Connected, has made its mark on the small screen since “Agents of SHIELD” premiered on ABC in 2013. But there will be more superhero series than ever before, thanks to a welcoming new home on theDisney + streaming service. which just released its first live-action Marvel original, “WandaVision”.There are plans formore than a dozen morein the years to come, notably “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March.

But not all Marvel series are created equal. From humble airing beginnings to Netflix’s dark series to free-form teen drama that was surprisingly mind-blowing, we’ve ranked the 14 Marvel series from worst to best. And unfortunately for comic book fans, there have been quite a few superdudsons on the small screen.

14. “Inhumans” (2017)

The least said about this train wreck from an ABC series, the best. The adaptation of one of Marvel’s weirdest brands has gone wrong, from its garish costumes and hammered dialogue to its terrible special effects. But at least there was this cute giant dog.

13. ‘Iron Fist’ (2017-18)

This Netflix series couldn’t get past the controversy that surrounded it. Fans have screamed scandal that the outdated Danny Rand character is played by Finn Jones, a white actor, when many believed he should be played by an Asian-American to undo the comic’s culturally appropriate roots. Besides being insensitive to racism, “Iron Fist” was just super boring, with poor interpretation, writing and action all around.

12. “The Defenders” (2017)

The team-up movie is a staple of Marvel movies, but it has less success on television. Netflix’s “The Defenders” reunited Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) to save New York City, but the combination did the heroes a disservice . Apart from Iron Fist, theywere all better off on their own shows.

11. ‘The Punisher’ (2017-19)

Coming to a time when mass shootings often hit the headlines didn’t help this violent Netflix series, but the happy gun antiheroes were too dark, too bloody. and too slow, despite Jon Bernthaldid’s solid work as a character in the second season of “Daredevil”.

10. ‘Runaways’ (2017-19)

Hulu’s terribly disappointing adaptation to one of Marvel’s best comics starts off strong but is bogged down by poor pacing and too many characters.The drama follows six teens who discover their parents are part of an evil supernatural organization and realize their own powers and skills along the way. “Runaways” is best when it focuses on the kids and leaves the adults behind.

9. ‘Legion’ (2017-19)

“Fargo” creator Noah Hawley brought his prestige televised glow to this FX drama, which follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man locked in a mental institution only to find out he actually has mutant powers (like ” Gifted “, it was not connected to Marvel movies and other shows). Despite being ambitious and sprawling, with great performances from Stevens and Aubrey Plaza, the series often fell apart under its own pretense, leading to three disappointing seasons.

8. “Agents of SHIELD” (2013-20)

In its early seasons, the ABC series was little more than a weekly commercial for the Marvel films, a cheap knockoff of “CSI” with occasional references to Thor. But subsequent seasons were corrected by focusing on the main characters and his own slice of Marvel mythology, and he developed a cult following. Her 2020 finale was satisfying and smooth, helping to offset some of the tremors from the start.

7. ‘The Gifted’ (2017-19)

This fox series brings ordinary family drama to the superhero genre. Set in the X-Men Universe (but separate from the Marvel movies), “Gifted” follows a family with two mutant teenagers, fleeing government forces who want to lock them up. With clever action sequences and a compelling cast of mutants with visually exciting new powers, “Gifted” has been an exciting ride for the two seasons that it aired.

6. WandaVision (2021)

The first live-action Marvel show made for Disney + represents a new era in Marvel’s television businesses, one where movie stars leap to the small screen and the storylines of the series and movies intertwine more directly. It helps and undermines this ode to sitcoms with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The actors are wonderful at exercising their comedic muscles, but “WandaVision” takes place at a much too slow pace for a weekly series. The result is funny and bizarre but difficult to analyze.

5. “Daredevil” (2015-18)

The first Marvel / Netflix collaboration was dark, grainy, unique, and exciting when it premiered (so much so that its somber style was often copied in subsequent superhero TV shows). While the series was always a bit curvy and long, its villains (including Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher) were unparalleled in their complexity.

4. “ Jessica Jones ” (2015-19)

The first season of Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” was almost ideal, a boldly feminist and realistic take on the genre, and it’s a shame the show couldn’t keep the magic alive. But Krysten Ritter’s performance as the hero, a woman reeling from personal trauma with super strength, is electric enough to overcome sometimes weak storylines. The series also has what could be Marvel’s most terrifying villain in Kilgrave (David Tennant), a sociopath with powers of mind control.

3. ‘Cloak and dagger’ (2018-19)

Freeform’s Marvel series was serious, straightforward, and utterly winning, an emotional and elegant teendrama that mingled mysticism and metaphor. The series, which ended after two seasons as Marvel shifted its television priorities to Disney +, is based on fewer comic book characters played by Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt. It’s not a happy series, more often a dark coming-of-age story. about two children who are deeply traumatized but trying to heal those with superpowers, but it’s happy to see it unfold.

2. “ Luke Cage ” (2016-18)

Mike Colter is masterful as Luke Cage, Harlem’s bulletproof hero. First introduced on “Jessica Jones,” Luke comes to life in this series, which examined the superhero experience for a black man two years before “Black Panther” hit theaters.

1. “Agent Carter” (2015-16)

Canceled after just two seasons, this gem in a series followed Hayley Atwell’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” character Peggy Carter. Zippy, fun, and steeped in Atwell’s charisma, the period spy series was the most natural way to connect popular movies to TV shows, and by far the most powerful Marveleries to date.