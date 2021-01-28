8 Times Bollywood Stars Made Repetitive Outfits A Cool Trend







The pandemic has brought about a series of changes in the fashion landscape. Some trends have resurfaced with those that have been created in recent times. Sustainability and ethical fashion seem to have become the most discussed topic in the fashion industry. Many designers and celebrities have come out in favor of choosing need over desire and not over indulging. This has led to the trend of repetitive outfits being normalized. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite top Bollywood ladies who have used this trend in the past and may be joining the bandwagon again.

Deepika padukone One of India’s most beloved actresses has always championed the right kind of trends and incorporated them into her style file to leave a positive impression. Deepika has often rehearsed her outfits and has done it with pride, all the same splendid. One of the cases was when Deepika wore a casual off-the-shoulder white lace dress on SRK’s birthday party in 2017. She was first seen wearing the same outfit, there is a year, at an awards ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut has followed the trend in her own way. One of her outfits where she was seen wearing a plaid thigh split skirt with a matching bralette was seen worn by her twice for two different movie promotions. The outfit seemed flattering to her every time and she carried it off with effortless confidence. She didn’t do much with it as she looked quite classy both the time busy with the respective promotions at that time.

His example of repeating the outfits worn is quite special. A beautiful neon green Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anarkali that she first wore in 2012 to her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s wedding reception – was repeated in 2017 where she wore the same outfit to a party of Diwali and was just as gorgeous as the first time. There were a few changes to the neckline to add more depth but the outfit was pretty much the same. However, what makes it special are the events she wore it to.

Janhvi Kapoor One of the industry’s youngest successful stars and many millennials follow her for fashion inspiration. Therefore, it’s nice to see that she’s been part of the repetitive outfits bandwagon herself, setting an enduring example. One of her most stylish looks was when she wore a multi-colored striped Caroline constas off-shoulder top and paired it with ripped denim. She was first spotted in this look in 2016 during one of her trips to the United States. She rehearsed the outfit as she headed to Ed Sheeran’s concert in India the following year in 2017.

Malaika Arora Age is just a number and Malaika is a classic example. She seems to get even more glamorous with each passing year. Malaika looked super chic in a blue check cropped top in 2017 when she was on vacation in the United States, where she paired it with a pair of blue denim and classic white sneakers. She was seen wearing the same plaid crop top, but this time paired it with a flowing white ruffle skirt as she headed for brunch that same year.

The iconic fashionista of the Indian film industry, Sonam Kapoor not only follows trends, but she makes them too. We also see her promoting and supporting many fashion brands on her Instagram account. It is a known fact that Anamika Khanna is one of her favorite designers of all time. So, it’s no surprise that the diva looks resplendent in an Anamika Khanna jacket that she paired with a black sharara at an awards show in 2014. She repeated the same outfit at the another awards event every same year with no regrets and playing the red carpet.

Anushka sharma Anushka Sharma is always up for hassle-free clothing. She has publicly stated that she is not a fan of shopping and likes to keep things simple, casual and comfortable most of the time when she is not attending events or doing promotions. The actress looked comfortable in gray plaid pants, paired twice with a white camisole and denim jacket. Both times it was her airport air accompanied by her husband Virat Kohli.

Parineeti chopra The bubbly actress almost never disappointed her fans or critics with her style acting. She was seen rehearsing a black mesh dress outfit by designer Hemant Nandita at her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s roka party with Nick Jonas. Previously, she had been seen wearing the same outfit when she was busy filming in Dubai. A casual chic look, she looked absolutely at home when she was seen wearing it and posing for pictures. So, it can be concluded that this tendency to repeat outfits that seem to be making a comeback, has already been practiced and preached by some of the best actresses in the industry. Since Bollywood fashion is always of interest to the public, this time a better use can be made by taking inspiration from the high style quotient by these divas by making simple changes to the same outfit and looking fabulous every time. So, it can be concluded that this tendency to repeat outfits that seem to be making a comeback, has already been practiced and preached by some of the best actresses in the industry. Since Bollywood fashion is always of interest to the public, this time a better use can be made by taking inspiration from the high style quotient by these divas by making simple changes to the same outfit and looking fabulous every time.







