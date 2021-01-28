TV actor wants to bring Hollywood to Meriden’s hometown





MERIDEN Being in Los Angeles, living his acting dream has not changed René Rosados’ love for his hometown. Best known for his roles in Major Crimes, Star Trek Into Darkness, and his current role in The Conners, the Maloney graduate has been acting since 2005 and has over 50 acting credits between film and television. I really learned there, Rosado said of major crimes. The only way to learn is to fail and face your fears. So every day I went to work and faced my fears. The actor was on 30 episodes of Major Crimes before moving on to The Conners, for a recurring role. The Conners is a spin-off sequel to Roseanne, a former ABC sitcom. The spin-off debuted in 2018 and is currently airing the third season. His role as Emilio allows him to exploit his comedic side after years of working in dramas. Emilio is a Mexican immigrant who becomes the husband of Becky Conners and the father of their two children. It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do, Rosado said. It was very intimidating. But they opened their arms to me and made my transition from drama to comedy easier. Krystle Blake, a member of Meriden City Council, knows Rosado before high school and is proud of her success. He truly is a humble, down-to-earth, caring guy, said Blake. I always congratulate him because he never gave up on his dream. Rosado said he is currently working on a screenplay with a team of writers and directors for a production to be filmed in Meriden. I’ve wanted to bring Hollywood to Meriden for a while now, the actor said. It was one of my dreams. The former Meriden resident has said that by the end of this year or early next year, he hopes to start filming. He plans to include people and businesses from Meriden in the production. I love Meriden, Rosado said. I am so proud of the people of Meriden. This little town is really starting to shine and I think the nation is really going to be able to feel what the city is. Roberto Rosado, police chief of Meridens and cousin of René Rosados, said the actors’ success did not surprise him at all. I hope he will, Chief Rosado said of the actor filming in Meriden. His level of commitment and his love for the city, I know he would get there. It would be an honor. Catch Rene Rosado on The Conners Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on ABC. [email protected] Twitter: @ Faith_williams2







