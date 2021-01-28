Shepherds Cross Hosts Winter Barn Sale, Weaving Retreats | Culture & Leisure





CLAREMORE Shepherds Cross is preparing for three events in February and March. They will start with the winter barn sale February 4-6, then host two advanced weaving retreats on February 12-13 and March 4-6. The Winter Barn Sale will take place in the Tour Barn, 16792 E. 450 Road in Claremore. This indoor and heated event will be held rain or shine from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. This is a huge multi-family garage sale of donated items. Many items are for sale, including appliances, antiques, furniture, wall decorations, housewares, DVDs, farm and garden items, children’s games and toys, bedding, office supplies, books, collectibles and clothing. This sale benefits agricultural missions, starter herds and wool factories in remote locations around the world. Locally, the sale benefits rural veterinary outreach. Photos of the sale items are available on Facebook during the week of the sale at http://bit.ly/ShepherdsCrossFacebook. Two advanced weaving retreats will also be held at Shepherds Cross. The first, Weaving 201, will take place February 12-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This two-day course will teach participants how to weave on a harness loom. The cost is $ 133, fiber included, and participants will leave with a finished product. Weaving 101 or similar experiment is required before taking 201. Weaving 301 is a three-day course that takes place March 4-6 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm During this course, participants will learn to weave on a ground loom. The cost is $ 233, fiber included, and participants will leave with a finished product. Weaving 201 or similar experience is required before taking weaving 301. Virtual lessons are also available. Guests can bring their own loom or use one of the farm looms at no additional cost. They will learn to warp and weave, completing a scarf or table runner to take home. Snacks and drinks will be served at two breaks each day. Participants must bring one lunch each day; a microwave is available. There is a minimum class size of two and a maximum of six participants. These courses go a little deeper than most and teach some history of fiber arts, hands-on technology, and are supplemented by hands-on learning tools available at the Educational Farm Museum. For more information visit http://bit.ly/FiberClassDetails. Shepherds Cross is both a Made in Oklahoma Company and Producer and an Approved Animal Welfare Farm. They are also an educational and accredited agrotourism establishment. In addition to the shop, the farm also houses a farm museum, a biblical garden and a mini woolen mill. The farm is open all year round from Tuesday to Saturday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. It is closed on public holidays.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos