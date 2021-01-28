A magical night in the Bollywood kitchen | South Pasadenan





It was a rainy Saturday night when filmmaker and cookbook author Sri Rao invited me, along with a handful of other virtual guests to his Manhattan kitchen for an intimate and delicious night of cooking, storytelling and conversation. . In these times of isolation, a much appreciated connection, obviously felt by all participants. Bollywood cuisine is a fantastic hybrid between a one man show and an interactive cooking class currently taking place under the Geffen Stayhouse banner. Attendees receive an impressive, beautifully decorated box filled with ingredients, spices, and recipe cards a few days before your show date. You can cook or prepare the food in advance and just enjoy the show. Those who purchase the Chefs Table option have the option of being in front of the camera and cooking with Rao while he interacts with you. Honestly, I wasn’t sure how it would all work out, but thanks to Rao’s charm, Geffen Playhouse’s excellent production, and the intimate tone created by Arpita Mukherjees’ direction, this is truly a remarkable experience that I think we all want. Rao begins by creating a Mumbai Mule, giving a little Indian kick to the traditional Moscow cocktail that sets the jovial tone of the proceedings. Trust, it was delicious! Those who don’t cook can also enjoy Indian popcorn with their cocktail. We toasted, to Rao’s adorable applause, at Kamala Auntie entering the White House! He then begins to explain the origins of his cookbook Bollywood Kitchen; growing up as the only Indian boy in all of Mechanicsburg, Pa., bullied and having no friends, his saving grace was to enjoy his mother’s Indian dinners every night and watch a Bollywood movie together on the family’s all-new VCR. He transported this skinny brown kid living in a white world to a Technicolor utopia. It was his entry into everything Indian, from clothing, food and culture to learning Hindi. As he skillfully skips the onions, adding all the colorful spices, said Rao, it’s the aroma of all my childhood. As the chicken curry begins to come together, Rao tells the epic and poetic love story of his parents, from India to Pennsylvania to Virginia. Everything is incredibly romantic. But Rao digs deeper and reveals the isolation, even despair, his parents experienced in those early years when they were truly the first Indian immigrants we saw in the South, then as a young family. in Pennsylvania. Interspersed with cooking and storytelling, scenes from some of Raos’ favorite Bollywood films highlight the story he tells. It’s irresistibly fun and immersive. Then Rao enters his own often painful and traumatic childhood where he not only had to navigate his ethnicity but also his sexuality. It’s a compelling story as you watch his evolution truncate as he struggles to fit into his suburban environment to finally find his ego and creative space. Coming back to the guest zoom chefs after this part of the story, it was obvious everyone was moved, much to tears. And that’s something unique to this new type of performance; immediate reaction from the audience and interaction with the actor. A guest had a very similar childhood and told Rao how his stories resonated with him. It’s hard to explain how special this evening was other than to say that it was very close to an in-person, perhaps even more intimate, theatrical experience. We started out as strangers and by the end of the evening we felt like friends who had come together to create a meal and shared our humanity in the process. Bollywood Kitchen is running on Geffen Stayhouse until March 6, 2021. Written and performed by Sri Rao. Directed by Arpita Mukherjee. Produced in association with the Hypokrit Theater Company. Fridays and Saturdays 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pacific Time. Duration: 75 minutes without intermission. Tickets cost $ 40- $ 175 per household. Available by phone at 310-208-2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org

