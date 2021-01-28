Local actor / comedian joins Albany mayor’s race, but won’t run for Democratic primary





A third candidate has emerged to challenge the candidacy of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehans for a third term. On Wednesday outside Quail Auto in West Hill in Albany, comedian Greg Aidala announced his candidacy for mayor of Albany. Aidala says he became concerned with what he says is the anarchy that has taken hold in the city over the past year, and even more concerned with the town hall’s response when he sent a mail email to officials about a stray bullet whistled by the 78-year-old in his family. car business, hit a daycare nearby. No child was injured. He says he eventually met Sheehan, a Democrat, and was told his email was apparently lost. “I said to the mayor, I said, ‘if you lose my email, what else do you lose in town hall?’ And I didn’t mean that in a derogatory or below-the-belt comment. I actually asked for this in a very authentic way. “ Aidala says that after an initial meeting with Sheehan and Acting Police Chief Bob Sears, he never heard from the two again. Then last summer came the last straw. “There was a stray bullet that hit a beautiful 80-year-old woman, who had just visited here, in a corner, and a stray bullet hit her in the neck. The mayor, in the print and quoted press, said “with those retaliatory shots, if you’re talking with someone and you’re next to them, and the bullet is aimed at them and you get hit, well, you’re just in the wrong place in the wrong place moment. “ Aidala says such a statement is dangerous and does not strengthen relationships within communities. He developed a five-point campaign platform: establish clear communication between the police and the community. Hold absent owners responsible for eliminating burn. Help Albany High School boost its 68% graduation rate. Invite businesses to relocate to Albany and boost morale and pride across town to boost positivity. “There are too many good people in this city, who work for the city, who live in the city, and also in the district of the capital, who deserve a positive voice and a positive face to raise these morals to new heights. . Believe it. My campaign will absolutely not be party politics. The goal in mind is to work for and by people with clear communication, collaboration and partisan impartiality. “ The Sheehan campaign could not be reached for comment. Aidala joins city activist Lukee Forbes and Reverend Valerie Faust in challenging Sheehan. Aidala did not hold elected office. He says he has made an apartment on his family’s property his main address while planning to launch a mayoral campaign in the past five months. It’s not clear where the hell appears on the general election ballot in November. Aidala says he is running as an independent candidate and as such will not be in the main Democratic primary.







