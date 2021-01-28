



Bigg Boss 14, day 118, live updates: Rakhi Sawant is cheated on by Rubina Dilaik This time, Bigg Boss entertains the roommates with a Time Loop task, in which they have to repeat the activities assigned by Bigg Boss until they are asked to stop. Bigg Boss knows how to get competitors to use their intelligence to accomplish the most eccentric tasks. But this week’s task was quite exceptional and she tested them to the best of their ability in every way. This time, Bigg Boss entertains the roommates with a Time Loop task, in which they have to repeat the activities assigned by Bigg Boss until they are asked to stop. And if someone is unable to complete the activity or wishes to exit the loop on their own, they will not be able to move on to the next round. Live Blog 11:50 p.m. Abhinav is irritated by Rakhi Abhinav is irritated by Rakhi and his obsession with him. She tells herself that she will continue to follow Abhinav and says that Rubina could stop her but that she will not move. Abhinav gives Rakhi an option of Rahul but Rakhi calls him bhai. Abhinav is irritated by Rakhi and his obsession with him. She tells herself that she will continue to follow Abhinav and says that Rubina could stop her but that she will not move. Abhinav gives Rakhi an option of Rahul but Rakhi calls him bhai.

23:46 Aly is irritated by Arshi Aly is irritated by Arshi’s attitude. He asks her to show this attitude to someone else. Enough is enough yaar, said Aly. Aly is irritated by Arshi’s attitude. He asks her to show this attitude to someone else. Enough is enough yaar, said Aly.

23:38 Devoleena and Rahul are out of the job Abhinav is now eliminating Devoleena because she couldn’t complete her job due to Rakhi Sawant. The next to be out of the job is Rahul Vaidya. Abhinav is now eliminating Devoleena because she couldn’t complete her job due to Rakhi Sawant. The next to be out of the job is Rahul Vaidya.

23:36 Nikki calls Arshi the copy of Rakhi Sawant Nikki and Arshi engage in a nasty fight. Arshi warns Nikki not to use derogatory words for her. They compete for the continuity of the task of the time loop. Nikki calls Arshi the copy of Rakhi Sawant. Nikki and Arshi engage in a nasty fight. Arshi warns Nikki not to use derogatory words for her. They compete for the continuity of the task of the time loop. Nikki calls Arshi the copy of Rakhi Sawant.

23:24 Rakhi confronts Abhinav On the Time Loop party, Vikas and Devoleena help Rakhi do her makeup, after which she starts chasing Abhinav again! Meanwhile, Rahul steals coffee for Nikki. Arshi has to clean the luggage area while Nikki has to clean the whole house. And it all happens in a loop. Rakhi tells Abhinav that he has targeted her. She confronts her and tells her to be careful of her. On the Time Loop party, Vikas and Devoleena help Rakhi do her makeup, after which she starts chasing Abhinav again! Meanwhile, Rahul steals coffee for Nikki. Arshi has to clean the luggage area while Nikki has to clean the whole house. And it all happens in a loop. Rakhi tells Abhinav that he has targeted her. She confronts her and tells her to be careful of her.

11:18 p.m. Rakhi is out of the job After the afternoon round ends, Abhinav tells Bigg Boss that Rakhi made the most mistakes and that she is now out of the task. She will now join Abhinav as a queen who sabotages other people’s games. After the afternoon round ends, Abhinav tells Bigg Boss that Rakhi made the most mistakes and that she is now out of the task. She will now join Abhinav as a queen who sabotages other people’s games.

11:13 p.m. Nikki thinks Arshi is jealous Nikki senses that Arshi is jealous of her and tries to prevent her from talking to Rahul. Nikki senses that Arshi is jealous of her and tries to prevent her from talking to Rahul.

11:09 p.m. Rakhi realizes she has been cheated Rubina decides to hide the oil during the task and plans to sabotage Rakhi’s task of giving Abhinav an oil massage. But Rakhi soon realizes that she has been fooled. She thinks that Abhinav is behind it all and warns him against revenge. Rubina decides to hide the oil during the task and plans to sabotage Rakhi’s task of giving Abhinav an oil massage. But Rakhi soon realizes that she has been fooled. She thinks that Abhinav is behind it all and warns him against revenge.

23:08 Rubina wants Abhinav to ruin Rakhi’s game Abhinav Shukla breaks the rules and gets the king’s label. Rubina now wants Abhinav to ruin Rakhi’s game. Abhinav Shukla breaks the rules and gets the king’s label. Rubina now wants Abhinav to ruin Rakhi’s game.

23:07 Nikki is unhappy with Rahul Nikki is unhappy with Rahul for not telling her the name of the person who hid the broom. She starts to cry and tells him that she was happy because she hadn’t spoken to him for a few days. Rahul is upset that even though he tried to help her, Nikki is disappointed in him. Nikki is unhappy with Rahul for not telling her the name of the person who hid the broom. She starts to cry and tells him that she was happy because she hadn’t spoken to him for a few days. Rahul is upset that even though he tried to help her, Nikki is disappointed in him. Load more Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.









Bollywoodlife_Web / Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1 | 1.1 ~ Bollywoodlife_Web / Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250 | 300250 ~ Bollywoodlife_Web / Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250 | 300250 ~ Bollywoodlife_Web / Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90 | 970250 ~ Bollywoodlife_Web / Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250 | 300600 ~ Bollywoodlife_Web / Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250 | 300600 ~ Bollywoodlife_Web / Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250 | 300600







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos