Wild Leap Announces the Return of Truck Chaser Creamsicle DIPA | Entertainment

The company said it was its “most requested” beer that it had brewed, and that it is now back for a limited time.
The Wild Leap DIPA Ice Cream Hunting Truck (8.1% ABV) is “designed to taste like ice cream straight from the ice cream truck.” It combines the flavors of a ripe orange, vanilla bean and milk sugar with a big juicy double IPA.
According to Wild Leap, which is located in LaGrange, the beer has a 93% Beer Connoisseur rating. Wild Leap reissues it with the same original recipe with a few tweaks to make it even juicier, according to Chris Elliott, Brewery Manager of Wild Leaps.
Truck Chaser Creamsicle is Wild Leaps’ first attempt at an ice cream-inspired beer. Experimental at heart, Truck Chaser Creamsicle is an ode to Elliott, whose journey goes beyond brewing. With nearly eight years of experience in the ice cream industry, his desire to experience ice-flavored beer comes as no surprise.
Truck Chaser Creamsicle is by far the most in-demand beer we make, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it back with an even bigger range of hops, Elliott said. The appreciation for Creamsicle led to the creation of the Truck Chaser series, an entire beer series inspired by ice cream. It’s one of our favorites to create, we always have a lot of fun with the process.
Since the release of Truck Chaser Creamsicle, the Truck Chaser series has grown. Previous releases include Truck Chaser Lemon Ice (8.1%), a lemony ice-inspired Italian beer, and Truck Chaser Strawberry Eclair (8.1%), a combination of sweet strawberries and vanilla for a juicy, flavorful beer. strawberry lightning.
Truck Chaser Creamsicle DIPA (8.1%) is currently available for purchase at the brewery and at retailers throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama.
