Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, is ready for Bollywood, these photos are proof

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has stirred the internet with his latest photos. Recent photos of Ibrahim, one of B-town’s most popular and sought-after stars, apparently are part of a photoshoot the young child star indulged in to renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, howls of royalty.

A budding actor, Ibrahim certainly seems to do a terrific job posing as a model for designers. His spectacular images have female fans spending a week on their knees as he is inundated with positive comments on the post.

In the first monochrome photo shared by the designer duo on their Instagram handle, Ibrahim can be seen making a style statement in an off-white khadi silk sherwani with a shirt collar that featured an intricate mesh of crystals, zardozi and hand embroidery in resham. He was seen looking away from the camera as he posed for the click.

In the second photo, Ibrahim looked majestic and regal in a gray linen Bakhiya kurta embroidered with off-white resham chikankari.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim’s aunt Saba Pataudi also shared some photos of the star child on her social media account. “A STAR IS BORN. You make me proud! The man you have become says a lot about WHO U really R. Stay safe. I love you (sic),” she captioned her first post , who is the same image as designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared their username on social media.

However, Saba shared a few unseen footage from Ibrahim’s photoshoot.

“STANDING TALL. I saw the baby, the young boy, the young teenager and now Mahshallah a grown man. I am an aunt brimming with pride. You are a successful achievement on your own. I wish you the best of luck. life. “I love you,” she wrote alongside an image of Ibrahim in which he can be seen donning a black bandhgala adorned with silver oxidized accessories. What is striking in the photo , it’s Ibrahim’s kohl eyes that will make you want to keep looking at them as much as you want to look away.

In another photo shared by Saba, Ibrahim shows off his fun side. “STYLE ICON. # God bless # the # many # facets # of #ibrahimalikhan (sic),” Saba wrote.

Earlier, confirming that his son would follow in his footsteps to join the Hindi film industry, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Ibrahim’s debut in Bollywood.

Saif told SpotboyE in an exclusive interaction: “Ibrahim seems ready for a career in acting. And why not? I would like all my kids to have this profession. It is the best place to work. I remember at 17 -18 years old. I was a mess. Playing saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity that gave me job satisfaction. Plus, the pleasure that ‘he got me is more than I could ask for. “

Previously, in a previous interview, Saif said that the only advice he would want to give his son if he pursues a career in film is that he needs to be well prepared. Saif had said: “It’s a different world now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and to choose his films carefully.”

Speaking about Ibrahim’s future in Bollywood, Saif said: “He should (join Bollywood as an actor), he looks good, more handsome than me! He’s a very charming guy. I think really that all of my kids would be interested in playing. We’re a family of actors, we’re all in the industry. So I’m sure of it. He’s still a bit young, and I’m more keen on him doing first university. Then, of course, we will support him in whatever he wants to do. “