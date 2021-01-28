“Box Girl” pays homage to Shuttered Standard Hotel

A work of human art, Lilibet Snellings was lounging in a plexiglass box in the lobby of the Hollywood hotspot, the latest casualty of the Los Angeles hotel industry.



Saying goodbye to The Standard Hotel, a Sunset Strip icon since 1998, is saying goodbye to a time in Los Angeles, and in my life. I got to know The Standard intimately, while lounging in their infamous voyeuristic art installation, The Box. Once a week, Id dons white boy shorts and a tank top, and crawls into a large glass case behind the concierge desk. For seven hours at a time, I was the art installation.

Being a Box Girl was one of the many ridiculous freelance gigs in my 20s. I was your stereotypical “LA slash”: a writer / actor / waitress / nanny / extra, etc. Box Girl was the easiest slash, because it required absolutely no skills. Indoors, I could do whatever I wanted to read, write, talk on my phone (which we were still doing in the mid-2000s), use my computer, even sleep. The only thing I wasn’t allowed to do was make eye contact with anyone outside of The Box. It was meant to give the impression that this mysterious creature had absolutely no idea anyone was out there looking.

People in the lobby assumed I couldn’t hear them. Maybe it’s watching a lot of crime TV shows, but there’s something about a glass room that makes people assume it’s soundproof. It’s not. I could hear the drunken duo moaning, How much for a room? and the bros arguing between the Sky Bar or the strip club. More interestingly, I could hear all the comments about this girl in the box. Me. I heard the funny thing: guys who bet on what time I fall asleep. I took over in 15 minutes, it seems, pointing a Peroni at me. I heard the charming: the guy screaming, Hellooooooo! while waving his hands like he’s stuck in an uprising, not knowing that I wasn’t allowed to watch. And I also heard the horrible: the man who thought it was like the red light district in Amsterdam. Who thought I was for sale. His accent haunted me for weeks, how much for an hour?

For the most part, it was harmless. Can they go to the bathroom? was a common refrain. (Yes.) My favorite was the question I heard if I was lying very still: is it real? It always made me happy because models don’t have cellulite.

During the day, the scene in the lobby rarely changed. But at dusk, as the smell of chlorine spread to the cigarettes, the whole thing began to change. The deejay would begin, and soon I would be surrounded by a sea of ​​skinny jeans and asymmetrical haircuts, nodding casually.

Beyond the sliding glass doors of the lobbies was a Los Angeles that, due to social media, no longer exists. It was a time that I revere with great nostalgia. There is a dearth of photos of me in The Box because iPhones haven’t been invented yet. This was before the advent of the selfie, when taking pictures of yourself was still awkward. It was a pre-Instagram world of just flip phones and T-9 and Blackberry messengers. You didn’t know what everyone was doing all the time. There was something romantic about it, almost cinematographic. You had to go to the bar to see if your crush was there.

As a writer, The Box was a gift. Like Gloria Steinem becoming a Playboy Bunny so she could write about it. I, too, was smart enough to be dangerous. (It’s hard not to wonder what Steinem would think of the literal, though I don’t think so intentional, metaphor of a woman trapped under a glass ceiling.)

I also wondered. Is it valid? Be an object for others to ogle? But, I remember, I used The Box as much as it ended up using me to write a book about it. They were looking at me, but I too was looking at them.

It’s no secret The Standard has struggled in its later years, being bypassed for brighter, more relevant hotels. But that’s what was so adorable about it. Over the years, The Standard has remained solidly itself. A place, and a period of my life, which seems frozen in time for a while.

Lilibet Snellings is the author ofBOX GIRL: My part-time job as an art installation, and is currently working on a second book.