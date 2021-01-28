5 Bollywood child stars set to debut soon







Each year new talents enter the industry to fulfill their dream of becoming stars. This year, too, there is a new group of star kids who are all set to take the plunge and most likely to make their big screen debuts. Here’s a list of those star kids you might see making their debut in 2021 …

Khushi Kapoor The younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, and the younger sister of the already well established – Janhvi Kapoor, are all set to enter Tinsel Town. Rumors have been circulating for some time that this young starlet is gearing up to be launched and hopefully it will be this year. The diva has a glamorous appeal to herself and is quite active on social media.

Shanaya Kapoor She is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Recently, she wowed everyone with a sparkling dance performance video that was shared by her mom and went viral in no time. Not only that, but the diva also worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. We think she wants to make her way into the movies soon and we really hope that’s true!

Aryan khan As father, as son – King Khan’s dapper eldest son is most likely to make his film debut soon. The speculations brought to light are of the opinion that it will most likely be started by Karan Johar who is a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan is as charming as his father and it would be a pleasure to see him weave the same magic on screen and expand his audience.

Suhana khan Suhana has already wowed people with her effortless acting skills in a few short films and plays that she performed while studying abroad. A few of her shorts are also available on YouTube, which reflects her acting prowess and how comfortable she is in front of the camera. She’s generally shy when spotted by the media, but she’s glamorous and smart in the way she behaves.

Ahaan Panday He is Ananya Panday’s cousin and is quite charming. If rumors are to be believed, it’s highly likely that it will be launched by Yash Raj Film Productions and it will likely be this year. Seeing how Ananya is on track to strengthen her niche in the industry, we hope to see her cousin spread the same magic and wow everyone with what he has to offer on the big screen.







