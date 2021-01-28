Resident Evil Village actor Jeanette Maus dies aged 39





(Image credit: IMDB) Jeanette Maus, the actor who lent his voice to the insect-skinned witches of Resident Evil Village, died earlier this month. The actor behind several different characters from this year’s Resident Evil, including the sinister “girls” who accompany fan-favorite giantess Lady Dimitrescu, was diagnosed with colon cancer last April, according to one. GoFundMe campaign which was put in place to help with medical bills. Tweeting from its Dev 1 account earlier this morning, Capcom said it was “deeply saddened” by his passing, expressing condolences to the surviving family of the late actor. At Capcom R&D 1, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped introduce the world to several different characters, including our witches in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zG1K6BrkY0January 28, 2021 As well as giving Dimitrescu accomplices a terrifying life, Maus was an accomplished acting trainer in West Hollywood, played acting roles in films like 2020’s Charm City Kings, and was credited with writing My Effortless. Brilliance in 2008. While Resident Evil Village would have been his first gaming actor credit, the RE community showed a wave of support for the deceased actor in Capcom’s responses. “Jeanette was truly an artist and felt truly grateful to live as an artist,” wrote John Rosen Studios, where Maus taught, Instagram. “She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor that she could be. The world has lost a force of nature, and we will feel it for a long time. Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that complications involving COVID-19 and Crohn’s disease were the cause of death.







