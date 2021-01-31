Sweeney Todd and 9 more films with multiple Harry Potter actors

The cast of Harry potter is absolutely amazing, the series bringing together countless brilliant actors and actresses to tell the story. While some actors have become known for their roles in the Wizarding World, many actors have also had other huge roles throughout their lives.

Because so many actors are incredibly talented, it’s no surprise that the Harry potter the franchise isn’t the only time they’ve shared the screen. There have been countless movies where franchise actors have been cast together, bringing their incredible talents to different projects.

ten Sweeney Todd (2007)

Sweeney todd is a gripping and dark musical that tells the story of the famous barber as he seeks revenge on those who have wronged him in the past. While the lead role is played by Johnny Depp (who is actually part of the Magic beasts franchise), the film stars three actors from the Harry potter throw away.

Helena Bonham Carter takes on one of the main roles as Ms. Lovett, the pastry chef, while Alan Rickman is also involved, with Professor Snape’s actor being the main antagonist, Jude Turpin. He has Beadle Bamford by his side throughout the film, and this role is also taken on by a Harry potter star, Timothy Spall, who plays Peter Pettigrew in Harry potter.

9 Love Actually (2003)

Speaking of Alan Rickman, Sweeney todd isn’t the only time he’s worked alongside one of his Harry potter co-stars. In Love in fact, Rickman takes on the role of Harry, who is married to Karen. Their story is one of the most moving in the film, with Harry starting the process of having an affair, which his wife must find out.

Emma is of course played by Emma Thompson, who is part of the Harry potter world. Much like Rickman, she takes on the role of one of the Hogwarts professors, playing the eccentric Professor Trelawney.

8 Arthur Christmas (2011)

Another Christmas movie that features several Harry potter the actors is Arthur Noel. Of course, this movie is animated, so it’s just the voices that appear, but the cast has several stars from the Wizarding World.

Jim Broadbent plays the voice of Santa Claus, and he is best known as Horace Slughorn, while his wife is played by Imelda Staunton, who is Dolores Umbridge. On top of that, Rufus Scrimgeour actor Bill Nighy is the voice of Grandsanta, and even Rubeus Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane has a supporting role in the lead elf voice.

seven Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Even in the MCU, several Harry potter the actors were brought together in the same cast. In Captain America: The First Avenger, it doesn’t take long for one of them to appear, as David Bradley is shown, and killed as he tries to stop Red Skull from getting the Tesseract.

Of course, Bradley is well known for playing Argus Filch, but someone who is less well known for his work on Harry Potter is Toby Jones, who is also in The first avenger. That’s because he’s not physically shown in Harry Potter, as he plays Dobby’s voice, while in the MCU he’s Arnim Zola.

6 Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones Diary is one of the best romantic comedies of all time, this movie being absolutely hilarious from start to finish. Two of the funniest characters in the movie are Bridget’s parents, who constantly try to direct Bridget in a polite manner.

However, these characters will be well known for Harry potter fans, like Madam Pomfrey (Gemma Jones) and Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent). But they are not the only ones Harry potter influence on the film, as one of Bridget’s friends, Jude, happens to be Moaning Mrytle herself, Shirley Henderson.

5 The omen (2006)

The Harry potter The cast also came together in a much more serious and scary film, with several cast members involved in The omen. This well-known horror film stars Predrag Bjelac as the priest, known to Potter fans as Igor Karkaroff.

He is joined by actor Remus Lupine, David Thewlis who plays Keith Jennings, as well as another Harry potter hero in Albus Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon, who plays the character of Bugenhagen in this scary film.

4 My week with Marilyn (2011)

This film which, as the title suggests, is about Marilyn Monroe and Colin Clark’s time spent with her features a range of actors from Harry potter franchise. Emma Watson stars in it as Mariyln’s wardrobe assistant, while Kenneth Branagh, known to be Gilderoy Lockhart, takes on the role of Laurence Olivier.

Interesting way, he actually replaced another Harry potter actor, Ralph Fiennes, due to scheduling issues. Toby Jones and Zoe Wanamaker (Dobby and Madame Hooch) also appeared in this film, giving the cast a familiar feel.

3 Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a gripping spy thrill set in the 1970s during the Cold War, which sees Gary Oldman playing the lead role of George Smiley. Of course, Oldman is well known for his work within the Harry potter franchise by playing Sirius Black.

He is joined by two others Harry potter actors in this film however, with Ciarn Hinds playing Roy Bland, and Toby Jones being Percy Alleline. They are known to play the roles of Aberforth Dumbledore and Dobby, respectively

2 The King’s Speech (2010)

The king’s speech is an incredibly moving and soulful story that audiences loved. While it’s Colin Firth who is the main role here that people remember, the movie features three Harry potter stars by his side.

Helena Bonham Carter stars as Queen Elizabeth in this film, while Albus Dumbledore himself, Michael Gambon plays King George V. Timothy Spall, who, again, plays Peter Pettigrew in Harry potteralso takes on the role of Winston Churchill.

1 The Best Exotic Hotel Marigold (2011)

The best exotic hotel in Marigoldis a great fun movie, with an amazing ensemble cast, which just happens to feature a few Harry potter stars. Both Bill Nighy and Maggie Smith are involved in this casting, and they are part ofHarry potter as well as.

Nighy only has a small role as Rufus Scrimgeour, while Maggie Smith has one of the most important roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall, who is one of the most respected members of the staff at Hogwarts and one of the most powerful witches in the franchise.

