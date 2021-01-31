Entertainment
Sweeney Todd and 9 more films with multiple Harry Potter actors
The cast of Harry potter is absolutely amazing, the series bringing together countless brilliant actors and actresses to tell the story. While some actors have become known for their roles in the Wizarding World, many actors have also had other huge roles throughout their lives.
Because so many actors are incredibly talented, it’s no surprise that the Harry potter the franchise isn’t the only time they’ve shared the screen. There have been countless movies where franchise actors have been cast together, bringing their incredible talents to different projects.
ten Sweeney Todd (2007)
Sweeney todd is a gripping and dark musical that tells the story of the famous barber as he seeks revenge on those who have wronged him in the past. While the lead role is played by Johnny Depp (who is actually part of the Magic beasts franchise), the film stars three actors from the Harry potter throw away.
Helena Bonham Carter takes on one of the main roles as Ms. Lovett, the pastry chef, while Alan Rickman is also involved, with Professor Snape’s actor being the main antagonist, Jude Turpin. He has Beadle Bamford by his side throughout the film, and this role is also taken on by a Harry potter star, Timothy Spall, who plays Peter Pettigrew in Harry potter.
9 Love Actually (2003)
Speaking of Alan Rickman, Sweeney todd isn’t the only time he’s worked alongside one of his Harry potter co-stars. In Love in fact, Rickman takes on the role of Harry, who is married to Karen. Their story is one of the most moving in the film, with Harry starting the process of having an affair, which his wife must find out.
Emma is of course played by Emma Thompson, who is part of the Harry potter world. Much like Rickman, she takes on the role of one of the Hogwarts professors, playing the eccentric Professor Trelawney.
8 Arthur Christmas (2011)
Another Christmas movie that features several Harry potter the actors is Arthur Noel. Of course, this movie is animated, so it’s just the voices that appear, but the cast has several stars from the Wizarding World.
Jim Broadbent plays the voice of Santa Claus, and he is best known as Horace Slughorn, while his wife is played by Imelda Staunton, who is Dolores Umbridge. On top of that, Rufus Scrimgeour actor Bill Nighy is the voice of Grandsanta, and even Rubeus Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane has a supporting role in the lead elf voice.
seven Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Even in the MCU, several Harry potter the actors were brought together in the same cast. In Captain America: The First Avenger, it doesn’t take long for one of them to appear, as David Bradley is shown, and killed as he tries to stop Red Skull from getting the Tesseract.
Of course, Bradley is well known for playing Argus Filch, but someone who is less well known for his work on Harry Potter is Toby Jones, who is also in The first avenger. That’s because he’s not physically shown in Harry Potter, as he plays Dobby’s voice, while in the MCU he’s Arnim Zola.
6 Bridget Jones Diary (2001)
Bridget Jones Diary is one of the best romantic comedies of all time, this movie being absolutely hilarious from start to finish. Two of the funniest characters in the movie are Bridget’s parents, who constantly try to direct Bridget in a polite manner.
However, these characters will be well known for Harry potter fans, like Madam Pomfrey (Gemma Jones) and Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent). But they are not the only ones Harry potter influence on the film, as one of Bridget’s friends, Jude, happens to be Moaning Mrytle herself, Shirley Henderson.
5 The omen (2006)
The Harry potter The cast also came together in a much more serious and scary film, with several cast members involved in The omen. This well-known horror film stars Predrag Bjelac as the priest, known to Potter fans as Igor Karkaroff.
He is joined by actor Remus Lupine, David Thewlis who plays Keith Jennings, as well as another Harry potter hero in Albus Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon, who plays the character of Bugenhagen in this scary film.
4 My week with Marilyn (2011)
This film which, as the title suggests, is about Marilyn Monroe and Colin Clark’s time spent with her features a range of actors from Harry potter franchise. Emma Watson stars in it as Mariyln’s wardrobe assistant, while Kenneth Branagh, known to be Gilderoy Lockhart, takes on the role of Laurence Olivier.
Interesting way, he actually replaced another Harry potter actor, Ralph Fiennes, due to scheduling issues. Toby Jones and Zoe Wanamaker (Dobby and Madame Hooch) also appeared in this film, giving the cast a familiar feel.
3 Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a gripping spy thrill set in the 1970s during the Cold War, which sees Gary Oldman playing the lead role of George Smiley. Of course, Oldman is well known for his work within the Harry potter franchise by playing Sirius Black.
He is joined by two others Harry potter actors in this film however, with Ciarn Hinds playing Roy Bland, and Toby Jones being Percy Alleline. They are known to play the roles of Aberforth Dumbledore and Dobby, respectively
2 The King’s Speech (2010)
The king’s speech is an incredibly moving and soulful story that audiences loved. While it’s Colin Firth who is the main role here that people remember, the movie features three Harry potter stars by his side.
Helena Bonham Carter stars as Queen Elizabeth in this film, while Albus Dumbledore himself, Michael Gambon plays King George V. Timothy Spall, who, again, plays Peter Pettigrew in Harry potteralso takes on the role of Winston Churchill.
1 The Best Exotic Hotel Marigold (2011)
The best exotic hotel in Marigoldis a great fun movie, with an amazing ensemble cast, which just happens to feature a few Harry potter stars. Both Bill Nighy and Maggie Smith are involved in this casting, and they are part ofHarry potter as well as.
Nighy only has a small role as Rufus Scrimgeour, while Maggie Smith has one of the most important roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall, who is one of the most respected members of the staff at Hogwarts and one of the most powerful witches in the franchise.
NEXT: 10 Doctor Who Actors Who Appeared In Harry Potter
following
MCU Villains Sorted Into Their Hogwarts Houses
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]