SUNY New Paltz Students Take Dean’s List Honors | Life and entertainment

NEW PALTZ The following SUNY New Paltz students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester: Accord Christopher Cancelliere, Alexandra DiSanto, Lene Fornino, Tomas Ludwig, Emily Lyman, Jared Lyman, Elaina Mocarski, Nicholas Pacht, Mary Sommer, Aleah Speller. Amherst Jacob district. Bearsville Brianna Boland. Bloomington Sean Loughran. Boiceville Jerimiah Kenyon, Hailey Mainieri, Catskill Daniel Byas, Talula Houston, Collin Moore, Camilla Trischetti. Clintondale Brandon Ferland, MacKenzy McMorris, Ryan Sheehan. Connelly Nicholas Palmer. Cottekill Kyle Harkin. Ellenville Joelys Malave, Bret Pajilla, Cassandra Reyes, Erma-Lee Williams, Stacia Wright. Esopus Eric Henn. Gardiner Rebecca Davidson, Camila Della Nave, Antonio Foti, Christian Olmoz, Frank Seelmann, Mayr Seelmann, Zayne Simard-Moore, Dayna Thomas, Victoria Treto, John Winters. Germantown Scoob DeStefano, Sage Engasser, Sienna Engasser, Misa Hussien. High Falls Joy Alfandre, Schuyler Forsythe, Rachel Hermance, Rebecca Konwerski, Elyssa VanBenschoten. Highland Julia Bellontine, Regina Bulson, Isabella Canino, Emily Cashman, Michael Delman, Penelope DiIorio, Julia DiLorenzo, Sera DuBois, Megan Fritche, Jennifer Galanin, Jeremy Gibson, Emily Herman, Rebecca James, Christine Klein, Nicole Layton, Kev Marleau, Abigail Munson, Biancarose Piscioneri, Jason Reyes, Chelsea Strika, Elena Yess. Hurley Alexandra Bailey, Michael Esposito, Nina Guido, Symone Knox, Clare Nissen, Joshue Pallo, Daniel Waligurski, Anastazja Winnick. Kerhonkson Tyler Corsette, Wilfredo De Leon Maldonado, Bryce Hopper, Nicole Irwin, Sydney Jolly, Keith Kortright, Nicole Kortright, Aidan O’Connell. Kingston Ashleigh Arrington, Cameron Arthurs, Tiffany Beck, Shantana Blake, Brian Bovee, Kaitlin Bovee, Hana Burns, Christopher Chiera, Matthew Conde, Valeria Cueva, Brandon Davenport, Megan Decker, Katharine Dudek, Katherine Every, Sophia Foo, Noah Franklin, Briana Gary, Ava Hricisak, Tanvir Khan, Graciela Larin-McDonald, Tyler Mackey, David Mano, Acacia Mastropaolo, Skye-Daniel McClure, Neema Muanda, Victoria Quick, Katerin Rivas Pena, Kianu Schwerdtfeger, Margaux Seche, Samuel Tremper, Devin Ursprung, Marisa Villa, Sky Wilson, Laiba Zulfiqar. LaGrangeville Jenna O’Jea. Lake Katrine Madison Bigelow, Erin Dougherty, Jordyn Frasch. Marlboro Max Borchert, William Camastro, Alyssa Delessio, Brennan Diana, Caitlin Freeborn, Ashley Gaffney, Emma Jacobs, Oliver Leduc, John Marro, Marc Melita, Kianna Sullivan, Anna Tjernlund, Kristina Trotter, Jordan Watson. Milan Remy Roland. Milton Shawn Cimorelli, Veronica Evanega, Stephen Gyurits, Emma Messenger, Nora Serdah, Ziyad Serdah, Fares Sirdah, Rania Sirdah, Joseph Spiconardi, Natalie Traboldt, Billy Williamson. Modena Rebeca Avila, Brad Betcher, Annie Sung. Mount Siani Lucas Martinez. Napanoch Rylie Lake. New Paltz Lily Acevedo, Alexander Bennett, Nicolas Bianchetta, Katarzyna Brodowska, Ashley Carey, Aaron Carrk, Kieran Cavanagh, Celina Chamas, Jacob Cohen, Stephen Cotant, Darolin Cruz Pacheco, Edmund Curry, Harper Dean, Juliana DeArce, Cerissa DiValentino, Christiana Fierro , Patricia Fusco, Eliza Gentry, Alana Gerber, Athanasios Giogakis, Jenna Giombetti, Melanie Grau, Calvin Havnaer, Elizabeth Heh, Gregory Hull, Fona Hunt, Rebecca Kavaler, Garrett Lee, Marshall Lee, Lianna Maley, Brittany McDonough-Coupe, Nicole Morales , Emma Murphy, Kiley Murphy, Shannon Neenan, Kaitlyn Newman, Jody Ng, Gianna Paiusco, Marta Pankowska, Juliette Patterson, Christina Pedone, Clara Pierson, Daniel Profaci, Ferris Ramirez, Carolyn Reeves, Jamie Reid, Dakota Rose, Zipphora Rutty, Steven Scribani, Mya Stearns, Alexa Stropoli, Danielle Takacs, Garret Tanis, Marc Thurston, Dominique Torrez, Zihao Wang. Olivebridge Erin Downs, Matthew McCormick, Joli Perfit, Kayla Sharp. Phenicia Aidan Ferris, Patrick Pfeiffer. Pine Bush Alexis Barber, Darius Beckford, Matthew Cerniglia, Susan Drossell, Stephanie Dunn, Hope Ebert, Jared Gotthardt, Kelly Green, Rosa Hoffman, Madison Jasko, Seth Jones, Adrianna Kandeel, James Keshecki, Benjamin Latorre, Nicolas Lewis, Enrico Licata, Jon Miller, Zackary Newman, Tiffany Nye, Tyler Richner, Alezandra Saccoccio, Brooke Salsbury, Andreanna Short, Tatum Terwilliger, Erin Vandemark, Michael Wilson. Port Ewen Sydney Bonewit, Anthony Devlin. Red Hook Rachel Beam, Grace Berardi, Madeline Berg, Alex Brailey, Al Woodstock and Duntz, Samantha Harrison, Mackenzie Heidcamp, Rebekah Jungen, Lauren Mulvey, Alexandra Piaget, Sarah Timperio, Galen Willigan. Rhinebeck Alicia Acosta, Camila Fernanda Campi, Joshua Lococo, Mia Grace Naglieri, Hunter Nelson, Raphiel O’Connor, Jonathan Rich, Connor Robinson, Rosendale Dylan Dubitsky, Sophie Goodman, Kaya Keller, Nicholas Marinucci, Jamie Owens, Thomas Roddy, Kaylin Vermilyea. Ruby Olivia Pare. Saugerties Ryan Alarid, Cody Allen, Vance Auer, Crystal Barlow, Ana Blanchet, Bryanna Blatter, Jessica Brontoli, Meghan Carney, Chad Catania, Alexa Cotich, Stephen Filak, Rebekah Hendricks, Lucas Hufnagel, Charles Jansen, Finn Krause, Isabella Lawkins, Michelle LeBlanc, Christopher McCutcheon, Dillon Nagele, Olivia Prinz, Chiara Rossi, Julia Sienkiewicz, Corey Spallino, Caitlin Staby, Alyssa Wagor, Ernest Williams. Shokan Remy Roland and Anne Yang. Staatsburg Brianna Bolettieri, Olana Costa, Nicole Gee, Robert Hoffman, Courtney Mulkins. Page from Stone Ridge Beckerman, Justin Nekos, Samantha Radliff, Brandon Turner. Tillson Jason Cavallo, Geoffrey McGlinn, Taylor O’Connor. Tivoli Erin Kennedy, Angelina Maneri. Troy Ashley Biederman. Wallkill Ivania Arias, Nicco Bivona, Natalie Bonagura, Kevin Brown, Andrew Conklin, Julia Cornman, Brynja Cronk, Wylie Daole Baglieri, Andrew Darrow, Gerard DeVito, Angela Emmel, Allison Evtuch, Alison Gerow, Vannia Grant, GiannaGraziano, Jean Guillotin, Samantha Kenny, Alexis Klinger, Jillian Landsman, Brooke Lundgren, Kendel Maksuta, Hunter Malloy, Sophia Marcinik, Andres Mariaga Ariza, Christiana Meah, Wyatt Mehmeti, Julia Misiano, Taylor Palen, Kayla Parker, Maryanna Plate, Jessica Porter, Kiera Power, Nichole Remington , Wendy Rocha, Evelynmarie Rose, Nick Ruballos, Nicholas Scarano, Hannah Schmoll, Zariah Seunarine, Kaitlyn Silvernail, Matthew Stewart, Christopher Tejada, Madison Tremper, Mason Tremper, Amanda Whitehouse, Hailey Woodruff. West Hurley Olivia Ingalsbe, Juliette Patterson, Teresa Pellegrini. West Shokan Felicia Ojarovsky. Woodstock Madelyn Crews, Daniel Foster, Katharine Knudsen-Brantmeyer. Students achieve Dean status by earning a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or above.

