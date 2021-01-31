Entertainment
In Memory Of Actor Cicely Tyson | VPM
Host Michel Martin remembers the legendary actress Cicely Tyson, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
Transcription:
MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:
And finally today we want to take a few minutes to remember Cicely Tyson. The legendary actress died Thursday at the age of 96. I had the pleasure of interviewing him last week about his new memoir, “Just As I Am”. We think this is one of his last conversations. So we figured that one way to remember Ms Tyson would be to share that conversation more, like that exchange when she told me how she more or less fell into acting and modeling as she worked in the Red Cross typing pool.
CICELY TYSON: Yes. I was walking on Fifth Avenue. I spent my time – my lunch hour, actually – at Lord and Taylor. It was my favorite store. And I went there every time I finished my lunch and read what they had. I loved this store.
And someone patted me on the shoulder and asked for my agency. And I asked, which agency? They said, aren’t you a role model? I said no. And they said, well, you should be. And I said, well, how do you do that? They said, well, you go to a modeling school and then you get your certificate if you’re good enough. And then I started to distribute my photographs among the agencies. And then I started to get calls. And that’s how it started.
MARTIN: And one of the things that sets me apart from reading the book is that when you make up your mind on something, not only did you decide to do it – you decided to learn all you can about it. I mean, you took the course. You have taken acting lessons.
TYSON: No question. No question. No question. This is how I am about everything. No matter how tiny it looks. I want to know. I’m going to – someone said to me, why do you think you have to start at the bottom? I said, because that’s where the seed is. You know, how do I know what to do and how to do it if I don’t find out what the seed is? And so I have to go into the seed to understand what the root gives.
MARTIN: Those efforts would turn into a career spanning decades, bringing us iconic roles in “Sounder”, “Roots” and “The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman,” among others. And despite her unlikely debut, Ms Tyson said she thinks acting is her life calling, even if it causes a breakup with her mom, as she explains here when I asked her to give advice to others. young artists.
TYSON: Well (laughs) I don’t feel like giving advice except to say, you know, my mom didn’t want me to be an actress. And she said I couldn’t live in her house and do that. But in my gut, I knew there was something out there that I had to do here. And so I moved and in the apartment of a girlfriend who had an apartment and a job, wore the same size dress that I was wearing, et cetera, et cetera. And she didn’t speak to me for a few years.
Well – I lived long enough, and she lived long enough to see that I wasn’t going to live in a den of iniquity and that I wouldn’t forget the teaching she gave me in my first years. And finally she came, and I could hear her say, I’m so proud of you. And she knew I wasn’t going to forget my debut.
MARTIN: So what would your advice be? Hold on and …
TYSON: Stick to it. Stick to it. There is a reason why. There is always a reason why you continue in the direction you choose.
MARTIN: It was actress Cicely Tyson from un-broadcast portions of our conversation last week. She died Thursday at the age of 96.
(SOUNDBITE OF HNNY’S “MONTARA”) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
